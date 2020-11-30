Advertisement

FSU women’s basketball to open season vs. Florida Tuesday

(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After their would-be season opener against the University of Florida was postponed this past weekend, Florida State women’s basketball will open its season against Florida on Tuesday night.

The rivalry matchup was originally scheduled for this past Sunday, but it was postponed after both FSU and UF administrators spoke to medical personnel and each other about the game.

Tip-off at the Donald L. Tucker Center is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday.

