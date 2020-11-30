FSU’s next football game at Duke will not be played on Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Noles247) - Florida State will not take the field for a third consecutive weekend. The Seminoles were scheduled to travel to Durham, N.C. on Saturday, December 5th, to face Duke at Wallace Wade Stadium, but that game will not be played on that date according to the Atlantic Coast Conference on Sunday evening.

FSU’s prior two scheduled games, both at home against Clemson and then Virginia, were postponed on each of the past two mornings of the game.

The game against Clemson, which was scheduled for Saturday, November 21st, was postponed following a conference call the morning of the scheduled game where both teams’ medical personnel were unable to mutually agree on moving forward with the game. That game has now been canceled.

The game against Virginia, which was scheduled for Saturday, November 28th, was postponed following positive tests, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Florida State football team. FSU Director of Athletics David Coburn stated, via a release after the postponement, that ‘contact tracing this morning determined that, with opt-outs and injuries, we had just 44 scholarship players for the game, with some position groups depleted almost entirely’.

FSU is 2-6 on the season, including just 1-6 against conference opponents.

am having two open dates. Through games of Nov. 28, the ACC has played 74 of its 85 scheduled games (87.1 percent).

