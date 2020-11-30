Ga. Sec. of State investigating groups trying to illegally register out-of-state voters for runoff election

ATLANTA (WCTV) - Georgia’s Secretary of State announced Monday a new investigation into third party groups who he says are trying to illegally register out-of-state residents to vote in the state’s upcoming runoff election.

Brad Raffensperger said some of the groups are reaching out to people who haven’t lived in Georgia in more than 25 years. Some groups are trying to register residents of other states, including New York, and others are trying to convince college students who have not established residency to change their registration and then change it back after the runoff election, according to Raffensperger.

“The truth matters,” Raffensperger said as he defended the security and accuracy of Georgia’s vote and the importance of its paper ballots in building confidence in the results.

Raffensperger says the state is on track to finish a machine recount by midnight Wednesday.

The Trump campaign requested the machine recount after Georgia certified its results on Nov. 20. Georgia’s certified results show Biden winning the Peach State by just over 12,000 votes.

The Secretary of State also announced his office is investigating 250 cases with specific complaints that range from dead voters, to double voters to non-resident voters. Raffensperger says he has 23 investigators working on those cases.

Elections official Gabriel Sterling likened some claims of vote flipping and fraud to a game of “whack a mole,” saying once one claim is refuted, another one pops up.

