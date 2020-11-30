’I’m getting nervous’: Tallahassee, Leon County leaders discuss COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee and Leon County leaders discussed a variety of topics during an informal meeting at City Hall Monday morning.

Attendees included Mayor John Dailey, City Manager Reese Goad, Leon County Chair Rick Minor, Superintendent Rocky Hanna and School Board Chair Joy Bowen.

County Administrator Vince Long was also present over the phone.

Long gave leaders a COVID-19 update; Leon County is now at 258 consecutive days of activation at the Emergency Operations Center.

Long added testing numbers are good in the community, averaging about 1,400 per day.

However, Mayor Dailey said he is nervous and concerned, watching what’s happening across the country and state.

The City Commission has an in-person workshop next Tuesday and a meeting next Wednesday; Dailey says he wants to urge residents to utilize the virtual option for public comment, keeping as many people distanced as possible.

He says he’s also instructed Reese Goad to only allow the smallest amount of staff possible in Chambers.

“I personally will be taking a step back in how I conduct day-to-day business; I’m going back to virtual meetings, basically after this one, except for after my City Commission meeting and my workshop next week,” said Mayor Dailey.

City Manager Reese Goad says this week will be important to watch, after Thanksgiving travel.

County Commission Chair Rick Minor also discussed the importance of staying vigilant.

“The perception is that people might be able to relax, or to let their guard down,” said Commissioner Minor. “That could not be further from the truth.”

Both Mayor Dailey and Superintendent Rocky Hanna told Commissioner Rick Minor that they are in full support of the County’s mask mandate.

Leaders also discussed tentative plans for the eventual vaccine. The County would take a leading role in distribution, but it will be a community effort. Hanna suggested the possibility of teachers being some of the first recipients.

Leon County School District Update

When affirming Leon County’s mask mandate, Superintendent Rocky Hanna said the school district will not be rolling back any current measures until there is guidance from the CDC and Health Department.

He thanked parents and children, saying the kids have been great about wearing masks.

Hanna says the school district is facing uncharted financial territory in the years to come and is hoping for help from the federal and state level. For example, he says the usual transport numbers on Leon County school buses is 12,000 students; this year, only 2,000 students are on the buses. He’s concerned the district could face layoffs in the future.

Hanna and School Board Chair Joy Bowen also discussed the issue of un-enrolled students; 2,000 children in Leon County were never enrolled in the 2020-2021 school year. LCS has an intervention team knocking on doors, searching for those children.

Mayor Dailey asked Hanna about spring break decisions; Hanna says the board has not yet discussed that schedule, but they intend to soon.

Other discussions: food insecurity, North Monroe Street, Children’s Services Council

During his update, County Commission Chair Rick Minor brought up multiple ideas in the works, and issues to address.

One centered around food insecurity in the Tallahassee community.

Minor says new data is extremely specific, down to the neighborhood block level, rather than a census tract or zip code.

“That’s like an apartment building,” he explained.

Minor says he’s hoping to identify the top 15 most food-insecure neighborhood block groups and have meetings with individuals living there to learn more about the barriers to healthy and nutritious food.

Once they’ve gathered that data, he’s hoping the City and County can determine how to help those residents; he suggested the possibility of moving StarMetro routes by a block or two, if transportation proves to be the issue.

Mayor Dailey also pointed out the City’s urban farm program, suggesting small pocket farms as an option.

Commissioner Minor also brought up North Monroe Street; he says he and his colleagues are hearing from residents and businesses who are concerned, saying the area is suffering a decline.

He says he’s hoping to create a task force to study short term, midterm, and long term solutions.

He quoted Mayor Dailey’s previous statement from when he himself was a County Commissioner: “North Monroe is the gateway of Tallahassee.”

Superintendent Hanna says he’s also noticed that and supports the County’s work. School Board Chair Bowen brought up the issue of aesthetic, citing potholes near schools and parks.

“We have to work to reverse that trend,” said Minor.

All local leaders at Monday’s meeting spoke about the importance of supporting the Children’s Serivces Council, and what’s next. You can apply to be a part of that group here.

