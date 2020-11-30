Leon County inmates now have access to tablets

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office has announced inmates at the Leon County Detention Facility now have access to tablets.

LCSO says the tablets will give inmates access to “various communication and educational programs.”

Starting today, inmates will be able to use Securus tablets, which will give them access to various communication and... Posted by Leon County Sheriff's Office on Monday, November 30, 2020

Officials say fees are associated with the use of the tablets and add that video visitation will be available early next year.

