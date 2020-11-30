Leon County inmates now have access to tablets
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office has announced inmates at the Leon County Detention Facility now have access to tablets.
LCSO says the tablets will give inmates access to “various communication and educational programs.”
Officials say fees are associated with the use of the tablets and add that video visitation will be available early next year.
Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.