Advertisement

Leon County inmates now have access to tablets

(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office has announced inmates at the Leon County Detention Facility now have access to tablets.

LCSO says the tablets will give inmates access to “various communication and educational programs.”

Starting today, inmates will be able to use Securus tablets, which will give them access to various communication and...

Posted by Leon County Sheriff's Office on Monday, November 30, 2020

Officials say fees are associated with the use of the tablets and add that video visitation will be available early next year.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Damage in Madison County
Confirmed Tornado spins through Madison County
NDCS updates the number of staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Florida Covid-19 numbers as of Sunday, November 29
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell watches his team warm up before N.C. State’s game against...
FSU’s next football game at Duke will not be played on Saturday
Pedi Cab Mike
Go Fund Me created to help Tallahassee’s “PediCab Mike”
Severe Weather
Slight risk of severe weather Sunday night

Latest News

The logo for the Godby High School Cougars
Godby softball announces new head coach
Brace yourselves: Winter is here. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details on the cold...
Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Monday, Nov. 30 - Evening Update
Florida High basketball
Florida High set for first road test of boys’ season
Reaching new heights to rescue Christmas: The Salvation Army of Tallahassee is taking this...
Tallahassee’s Salvation Army reaching new heights to rescue Christmas
Superintendent Rocky Hanna says he appreciates that Governor DeSantis is going to continue to...
Leon County Schools Superintedent reacts to governor’s decision on spring semester