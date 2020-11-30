Advertisement

Leon County Schools Superintedent reacts to governor’s decision on spring semester

Superintendent Rocky Hanna says he appreciates that Governor DeSantis is going to continue to allow families to have options and school districts to have flexibility.(WCTV)
By Monica Casey
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Superintendent Rocky Hanna says he appreciates that Governor Ron DeSantis is going to continue to allow families to have options and school districts to have flexibility.

He says the governor’s decision gives schools the ability to keep people safe who are physically attending schools, but also provides a way for those who aren’t comfortable to learn virtually.

Hanna says he’s thankful for the decision.

“We’ll continue to do what we do and monitor. We have a number of cases in the country that have increased. And here locally, I think because of the protocols we have in place and the mandates we have, we’ll continue to monitor. But we’re thankful for the governor to continue to give us this flexibility with this model,” said Hanna.

Hanna says the year began with 45% of students in person and 55% virtual; those numbers have flipped now with 55% in person, and 45% at home.

He also says he believes the protocols and practices in place are the reason the numbers are so low in Leon County Schools; he says they’re not going to step back from anything that’s currently in place without guidance from the CDC and the Heath Department.

