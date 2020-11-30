Current power outages across the Big Bend and South GA

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Below is a list of all current power outages in the Big Bend and South Georgia in the wake of Monday Morning’s tornado in Madison County.

-Suwannee Valley Electric Cooperative: 3 outages (Roughly 95 outages at peak of storm)

- Tri-County Electric Cooperative: 26 outages (Roughly 750 outages at peak of storm)

-Georgia Power: 16 outages (encompasses South Georgia — 1,238 outages were reported during storm’s peak)

-Grady EMC: 24 outages (Roughly 650 outages at peak of storm)

-Talquin Electric: Two outages (more than 150 outages at storm’s peak)

- Duke Energy (FL): 103 outages (Between Leon County and Hamilton County — more than 1,000 outages during storm’s peak)

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.