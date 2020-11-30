Madison County residents cleaning up after tornado this morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a tornado wiped through Madison County Monday morning, residents have begun to clean up the community.

Trees that were torn in half are now in piles, and crews were out early Monday morning to clear the roads.

The damage was in a pretty concentrated area, according to EMA; out near Boggy Bay Road, tons of trees and power lines were down and there were seven or eight tractors out clearing the road hours following the storm, but most residents just said they’re grateful no one was hurt.

As morning broke, a new landscape painted the ground of Madison County, just hours after a tornado left a trail of timber in its path.

Mark Hanson, a Madison County resident of two decades, feels lucky he and his home survived.

“I heard a noise coming when an alert went off on my phone, put my shoes on, my glasses on,” he said. “Dog was already in the bathroom, went to the bathroom, lights went out and it was over with. That quick. It was right there, no doubt there. Them trees could still hit my house, I’m real lucky.”

Madison County Emergency Management confirmed with WCTV Monday afternoon that no injuries were reported and no homes were damaged, but a lot of cleanup is still ahead for residents.

Tri-County Electric says there were about 900 people without power after the storm, but all was restored by the afternoon and all roads have also been opened up.

Leigh Basford, Madison County EMA director, says it’s never too late to be prepared for severe weather.

“Severe weather can happen at any time, and we encourage all of our Madison County residents to sign up for our Code RED weather alerts, and follow our Facebook page,” she said.

