Seminoles slip one spot before taking court in AP Top 25

(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Despite not playing a game in the first week of the 2020/21 season, Florida State still finds itself ranked in the Associated Press’ men’s basketball Top 25 rankings.

The Seminoles fell one spot, to #22.

There are no ACC teams in the Top 5, though Duke (#6) is on the outside looking in behind Gonzaga, Baylor, Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois.

North Carolina (#14), Virginia (#15) and Virginia Tech (#16) are also in this week’s rankings from the ACC.

The Noles are the only team from the state of Florida to garner a ranking, though the Florida Gators (45) did receive votes.

After their scheduled season opener against Gardner-Webb was postponed late last week, FSU is set to open their regular season on Wednesday against North Florida.

The full Top 25 for Week 2 can be seen below or by clicking here.

RANKTEAMRECORDDIFFERENCE (Last wk.)
#1Gonzaga2-0--
#2Baylor2-0--
#3Iowa2-0+2
#4Wisconsin2-0+3
#5Illinois3-0+3
#6Duke1-0+3
#7Kansas1-1-1
#8Michigan State2-0+5
#9Creighton1-0+2
#10Houston3-0+7
#11West Virginia3-0+4
#12Villanova2-1-9
#13Tennessee0-0-1
#14North Carolina1-0+2
#15Virginia1-1-11
#16Virginia Tech3-0--
#17Texas Tech2-1-3
#17Texas1-0+2
#19Richmond2-0--
#20Kentucky1-1-10
#21Oregon0-0-1
#22Florida State0-0-1
#23Ohio State2-0--
#24Rutgers3-0--
#25Arizona State2-1-7

