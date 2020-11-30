Seminoles slip one spot before taking court in AP Top 25
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Despite not playing a game in the first week of the 2020/21 season, Florida State still finds itself ranked in the Associated Press’ men’s basketball Top 25 rankings.
The Seminoles fell one spot, to #22.
There are no ACC teams in the Top 5, though Duke (#6) is on the outside looking in behind Gonzaga, Baylor, Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois.
North Carolina (#14), Virginia (#15) and Virginia Tech (#16) are also in this week’s rankings from the ACC.
The Noles are the only team from the state of Florida to garner a ranking, though the Florida Gators (45) did receive votes.
After their scheduled season opener against Gardner-Webb was postponed late last week, FSU is set to open their regular season on Wednesday against North Florida.
The full Top 25 for Week 2 can be seen below or by clicking here.
|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|DIFFERENCE (Last wk.)
|#1
|Gonzaga
|2-0
|--
|#2
|Baylor
|2-0
|--
|#3
|Iowa
|2-0
|+2
|#4
|Wisconsin
|2-0
|+3
|#5
|Illinois
|3-0
|+3
|#6
|Duke
|1-0
|+3
|#7
|Kansas
|1-1
|-1
|#8
|Michigan State
|2-0
|+5
|#9
|Creighton
|1-0
|+2
|#10
|Houston
|3-0
|+7
|#11
|West Virginia
|3-0
|+4
|#12
|Villanova
|2-1
|-9
|#13
|Tennessee
|0-0
|-1
|#14
|North Carolina
|1-0
|+2
|#15
|Virginia
|1-1
|-11
|#16
|Virginia Tech
|3-0
|--
|#17
|Texas Tech
|2-1
|-3
|#17
|Texas
|1-0
|+2
|#19
|Richmond
|2-0
|--
|#20
|Kentucky
|1-1
|-10
|#21
|Oregon
|0-0
|-1
|#22
|Florida State
|0-0
|-1
|#23
|Ohio State
|2-0
|--
|#24
|Rutgers
|3-0
|--
|#25
|Arizona State
|2-1
|-7
