Seminoles slip one spot before taking court in AP Top 25

Despite not playing a game in the first week of the 2020/21 season, Florida State still finds itself ranked in the Associated Press' men's basketball Top 25 rankings.

The Seminoles fell one spot, to #22.

There are no ACC teams in the Top 5, though Duke (#6) is on the outside looking in behind Gonzaga, Baylor, Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois.

North Carolina (#14), Virginia (#15) and Virginia Tech (#16) are also in this week’s rankings from the ACC.

The Noles are the only team from the state of Florida to garner a ranking, though the Florida Gators (45) did receive votes.

After their scheduled season opener against Gardner-Webb was postponed late last week, FSU is set to open their regular season on Wednesday against North Florida.

The full Top 25 for Week 2 can be seen below or by clicking here.

RANK TEAM RECORD DIFFERENCE (Last wk.) #1 Gonzaga 2-0 -- #2 Baylor 2-0 -- #3 Iowa 2-0 +2 #4 Wisconsin 2-0 +3 #5 Illinois 3-0 +3 #6 Duke 1-0 +3 #7 Kansas 1-1 -1 #8 Michigan State 2-0 +5 #9 Creighton 1-0 +2 #10 Houston 3-0 +7 #11 West Virginia 3-0 +4 #12 Villanova 2-1 -9 #13 Tennessee 0-0 -1 #14 North Carolina 1-0 +2 #15 Virginia 1-1 -11 #16 Virginia Tech 3-0 -- #17 Texas Tech 2-1 -3 #17 Texas 1-0 +2 #19 Richmond 2-0 -- #20 Kentucky 1-1 -10 #21 Oregon 0-0 -1 #22 Florida State 0-0 -1 #23 Ohio State 2-0 -- #24 Rutgers 3-0 -- #25 Arizona State 2-1 -7

