Advertisement

State seeking death penalty against woman accused of beating child with tire iron

Te’Lea Jefferson, 23, was charged with murder and aggravated child abuse, the department says.
Te’Lea Jefferson, 23, was charged with murder and aggravated child abuse, the department says.(Leon County Jail)
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Prosecutors are now seeking the death penalty against a Tallahassee woman accused of beating a toddler to death with a tire iron.

The state filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Te’Lea Jefferson Monday morning.

Jefferson was arrested in October after emergency room doctors noted severe trauma to the 3-year-old’s head and alerted police to the boy’s injuries. Arrest papers say Jefferson initially claimed the child had fallen from the sink while brushing his teeth, but later told police she beat the toddler repeatedly with a tire iron after he refused to obey her.

The official notice of intent to seek the death penalty cites several aggravating circumstances including that the crime was “especially heinous, atrocious and cruel.”

Jefferson’s next court appearance is now scheduled for Dec. 7, 2020.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Damage in Madison County
Confirmed Tornado spins through Madison County
NDCS updates the number of staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Florida Covid-19 numbers as of Sunday, November 29
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell watches his team warm up before N.C. State’s game against...
FSU’s next football game at Duke will not be played on Saturday
Pedi Cab Mike
Go Fund Me created to help Tallahassee’s “PediCab Mike”
Severe Weather
Slight risk of severe weather Sunday night

Latest News

The logo for the Godby High School Cougars
Godby softball announces new head coach
Brace yourselves: Winter is here. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details on the cold...
Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Monday, Nov. 30 - Evening Update
Florida High basketball
Florida High set for first road test of boys’ season
Reaching new heights to rescue Christmas: The Salvation Army of Tallahassee is taking this...
Tallahassee’s Salvation Army reaching new heights to rescue Christmas
Superintendent Rocky Hanna says he appreciates that Governor DeSantis is going to continue to...
Leon County Schools Superintedent reacts to governor’s decision on spring semester