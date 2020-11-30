State seeking death penalty against woman accused of beating child with tire iron

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Prosecutors are now seeking the death penalty against a Tallahassee woman accused of beating a toddler to death with a tire iron.

The state filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Te’Lea Jefferson Monday morning.

Jefferson was arrested in October after emergency room doctors noted severe trauma to the 3-year-old’s head and alerted police to the boy’s injuries. Arrest papers say Jefferson initially claimed the child had fallen from the sink while brushing his teeth, but later told police she beat the toddler repeatedly with a tire iron after he refused to obey her.

The official notice of intent to seek the death penalty cites several aggravating circumstances including that the crime was “especially heinous, atrocious and cruel.”

Jefferson’s next court appearance is now scheduled for Dec. 7, 2020.

