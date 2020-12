TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department says it responded to a fire at 2020 Apalachee Parkway Monday morning.

According to a post from TFD, crews were at the scene after extinguishing the fire around 7:40 a.m. The fire department says it will release more details soon.

Crews are on scene after extinguishing a fire at 2020 Apalachee Parkway. More details to come soon. Posted by City of Tallahassee Fire Department on Monday, November 30, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.