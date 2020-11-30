Tallahassee’s Salvation Army reaching new heights to rescue Christmas

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Reaching new heights to rescue Christmas: The Salvation Army of Tallahassee is taking this challenge, literally.

Starting at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Captain Stephan Wildish will hang out for 24 hours in a lift, 40 feet in the air.

That lift is located at the corner of Thomasville Road and Village Square Boulevard in the Fresh Market Plaza.

The goal for this event is to raise $24,000 in 24 hours; it’s an event designed to help out with this year’s Red Kettle campaign.

“With the social distancing this year and fewer people out shopping, we are concerned about the red kettle collections. There are so many more people in need this year due to the pandemic and we want to continue helping our neighbors meet their needs throughout the year,” Captain Wildish said.

To donate, you can stop by and make a cash donation on site or you can scan the QR code on the lift.

You can also call the Salvation Army at 850-222-0304 and ask for Margo Armistead at extension #109 or you can head to their website or visit their Facebook page.

“This is our sole fundraiser that we do in November and December. This supports the Salvation Army here in Tallahassee. When you give to Tallahassee, it stays in Tallahassee,” Captain Wildish said.

This event is all part of Giving Tuesday, a day to give back to your local non-profits.

