Two meth busts made in Bainbridge

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - On November 21, just after 11 p.m., a Georgia State Patrol trooper requested assistance from Bainbridge Public Safety with a traffic stop on Tallahassee Highway near Chick-fil-A.

The trooper found a pink wallet inside the vehicle with a plastic baggie containing crystal methamphetamine, according to BPS.

Jessica Jade Bowdoin of Bainbridge was arrested and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.

Julie Harris with Bainbridge Public Safety said about 4 a.m. on Sunday, a BPS officer saw a vehicle parked in the parking lot of a church near Dairy Queen on Shotwell Street, with its engine running and headlights on.

The officer found James Heath McMillan asleep in the car, according to BPS. The driver said that he had gotten food at Dairy Queen the night before, and had pulled into the church parking lot to eat.

McMillan told the officer that he had used illegal substances and gave consent to search his vehicle. During the search, officers found two small plastic baggies containing crystal meth, a plastic baggie containing a small pink pill, a sponge commonly used in the consumption of narcotics and a black revolver with bullets.

McMillan, of Bainbridge, was arrested and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

