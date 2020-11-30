Advertisement

Two meth busts made in Bainbridge

Jessica Bowdoin (left), James McMillan (right)
Jessica Bowdoin (left), James McMillan (right)(Decatur County Sheriff's Office)
By Dave Miller
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - On November 21, just after 11 p.m., a Georgia State Patrol trooper requested assistance from Bainbridge Public Safety with a traffic stop on Tallahassee Highway near Chick-fil-A.

The trooper found a pink wallet inside the vehicle with a plastic baggie containing crystal methamphetamine, according to BPS.

Jessica Jade Bowdoin of Bainbridge was arrested and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.

Julie Harris with Bainbridge Public Safety said about 4 a.m. on Sunday, a BPS officer saw a vehicle parked in the parking lot of a church near Dairy Queen on Shotwell Street, with its engine running and headlights on.

The officer found James Heath McMillan asleep in the car, according to BPS. The driver said that he had gotten food at Dairy Queen the night before, and had pulled into the church parking lot to eat.

McMillan told the officer that he had used illegal substances and gave consent to search his vehicle. During the search, officers found two small plastic baggies containing crystal meth, a plastic baggie containing a small pink pill, a sponge commonly used in the consumption of narcotics and a black revolver with bullets.

McMillan, of Bainbridge, was arrested and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Damage in Madison County
Confirmed Tornado spins through Madison County
NDCS updates the number of staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Florida Covid-19 numbers as of Sunday, November 29
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell watches his team warm up before N.C. State’s game against...
FSU’s next football game at Duke will not be played on Saturday
Pedi Cab Mike
Go Fund Me created to help Tallahassee’s “PediCab Mike”
Severe Weather
Slight risk of severe weather Sunday night

Latest News

The logo for the Godby High School Cougars
Godby softball announces new head coach
Brace yourselves: Winter is here. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details on the cold...
Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Monday, Nov. 30 - Evening Update
Florida High basketball
Florida High set for first road test of boys’ season
Reaching new heights to rescue Christmas: The Salvation Army of Tallahassee is taking this...
Tallahassee’s Salvation Army reaching new heights to rescue Christmas
Superintendent Rocky Hanna says he appreciates that Governor DeSantis is going to continue to...
Leon County Schools Superintedent reacts to governor’s decision on spring semester