Vegetable Biryani

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Levi Newsome from the Publix Aprons Cooking School showcased this recipe on the WCTV set.

INGREDIENTS

1 shallot, peeled & coarsely chopped

2 cloves garlic, smashed

1-inch piece fresh ginger, peeled & coarsely chopped

1 fresh jalapeño, stemmed, seeded, & coarsely chopped

2 tablespoons water

3 tablespoons ghee, divided

1/2 cup fresh cauliflower florets

1/2 cup fresh green peas

1 medium Yukon gold potato, cut into 1-inch cubes, about 1 cup

1 large fresh carrot, peeled & medium diced, about 1/2 cup

1 plum tomato, medium diced

1 small sweet onion, thinly sliced

1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

1 cup whole milk

1/2 teaspoon saffron threads

3/4 cup basmati rice

1/2 cup plain whole-milk Greek yogurt

1/4 cup roasted cashews, coarsely chopped

1/4 cup golden raisins

1/2 teaspoon garam masala

2 tablespoons fresh mint leaves, chopped, for garnish

1 lemon, for zest

METHOD

1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Add to bowl of food processor: shallot,

garlic, ginger, jalapeño, and water. Process until smooth; set aside.

2. Heat 2 tablespoons ghee in medium, Dutch oven over medium-high 2-

3 minutes. Pour vegetable puree into pot; cook 3 minutes. Add

cauliflower, peas, potato, carrot, and tomato; cover pot with lid and

cook 8 - 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until potato is tender.

Meanwhile, heat remaining 1 tablespoon ghee in large sauté pan over

medium, 3- 4 minutes. Add onion and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Cook 5- 6

minutes or until onions are golden; set aside.

3. Bring milk and saffron to a simmer in a small saucepot over

medium-high for 4- 5 minutes. Stir in rice and remaining 1/2 teaspoon

salt.

Reduce heat to low, cover saucepot with lid, and cook 6- 7 minutes

until rice has absorbed milk (avoid overcooking rice).

4. Remove vegetable mixture from heat and stir in yogurt until combined. Spread

saffron rice in even layer over vegetable mixture. Top evenly with

caramelized onions, cashews, and raisins. Sprinkle garam masala on

top then cover Dutch oven with lid and bake 15 minutes. Remove lid

from Dutch oven and place serving platter over Dutch oven. Using

oven mitts, carefully grasp platter and Dutch oven, then invert,

allowing biryani to settle onto platter. Serve garnished with mint.

