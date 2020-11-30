Advertisement

With temperatures dropping overnight, shelters set to welcome people in need of warm place to sleep

With the season’s coldest weather expected overnight, a number of community partners are teaming up to offer warm shelter for those without a place to call home.(WCTV)
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - With the season’s coldest weather expected overnight, a number of community partners are teaming up to offer warm shelter for those without a place to call home.

But, like everything else in 2020, this effort has been more challenging than ever before.

Jacob Chapel Baptist Church is set to welcome 30 people overnight on Monday, with cots spaced six-feet apart, required mask-wearing and plenty of hand sanitizer, disinfectant spray and even an air purifier to ensure a safe stay.

The church is one of three designated sites for Monday evening thanks to the Kearney Center and Big Bend Continuum of Care, along with other partners.

Audra Peoples, with the Kearney Center, says there’s no telling how many people need a warm place to be right now.

“We really don’t know what kind of demand there will be this year, but we are certain we can house individuals safely,” Peoples said. “It’s just been a huge effort planning during COVID-19. Our community isn’t unique in that.”

Anyone needing shelter Monday night should head to The Good Samaritan Thrift Store, located off North Monroe, from 7-9 p.m. From there, StarMetro buses will take them to one of three spots.

For more information on cold night shelter planning, you can call the Big Bend Continuum of Care from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday at 850-792-5015.

