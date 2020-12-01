45 patients evacuated from Tallahassee Memorial Rehabilitation Center after small ceiling fire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department responded to the Tallahassee Memorial Rehabilitation Center after the TMRC experienced a small fire in a ceiling duct, according to officials from TMH.

TMH says the TMRC team “took immediate and appropriate action” once the fire started and emergency protocols were put into place, including the relocation of 45 patients.

Officials say those patients are being temporarily located to other TMH facilities.

HAPPENING NOW: a small fire in a ceiling duct at @TMHFORLIFE Rehab prompted the evacuation of 45 patients to nearby facilities.

Medical Dr is still blocked off. It’s an active scene, although no signs of the fire remain from the outside @WCTV pic.twitter.com/lGt6ws3iOr — Jacob Murphey (@jmurpheyWCTV) December 1, 2020

This is a developing story. WCTV has sent a reporter to the scene.

