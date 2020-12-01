Advertisement

45 patients evacuated from Tallahassee Memorial Rehabilitation Center after small ceiling fire

The Tallahassee Police Department responded to the Tallahassee Memorial Rehabilitation Center...
The Tallahassee Police Department responded to the Tallahassee Memorial Rehabilitation Center after the TMRC experienced a small fire in a ceiling duct, according to officials from TMH.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department responded to the Tallahassee Memorial Rehabilitation Center after the TMRC experienced a small fire in a ceiling duct, according to officials from TMH.

TMH says the TMRC team “took immediate and appropriate action” once the fire started and emergency protocols were put into place, including the relocation of 45 patients.

Officials say those patients are being temporarily located to other TMH facilities.

This is a developing story. WCTV has sent a reporter to the scene.

