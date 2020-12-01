ACC adds two make-up games to Florida State’s schedule

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced two new dates for the Florida State football team after the Seminoles have had games postponed in each of the last three weeks due to COVID-19.

Several schedule adjustments have been made, including an update to the Medical Advisory Report.



Based on current standings and results to date, @NDFootball holds all tiebreakers and has clinched a spot in the ACC Football Championship Game.https://t.co/XRA9376DwR — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) December 1, 2020

The ACC says FSU will make up its game with the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday, December 12, at Doak Campbell Stadium. Originally, the Seminoles were slated to travel to Durahm.

FSU will end their season on Saturday, Dec. 19, at Wake Forest.

The Noles last took the field on November 14, a 38-22 loss to North Carolina State.

Since then, FSU has had games postponed against Clemson, after a Tigers player tested positive for COVID-19, Virginia, after the Noles only had 44 scholarship players available, and their scheduled trip to Duke for this coming Saturday.

FSU’s games against Clemson and Virginia will not be made up.

FSU leads the all-time series against Duke 20-0. The two will meet in Tallahassee for the first time since the 2012 season.

The Noles have faced Wake Forest in every season since 1992, when FSU joined the ACC. Florida State is 30-7-1 all-time against the Demon Deacons.

Times and television information for these games are not yet known.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.