Advertisement

ACC adds two make-up games to Florida State’s schedule

Detail shot of a white Florida State football jersey. (Photo: Ryan Kelly - WCTV Sports)
Detail shot of a white Florida State football jersey. (Photo: Ryan Kelly - WCTV Sports)(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced two new dates for the Florida State football team after the Seminoles have had games postponed in each of the last three weeks due to COVID-19.

The ACC says FSU will make up its game with the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday, December 12, at Doak Campbell Stadium. Originally, the Seminoles were slated to travel to Durahm.

FSU will end their season on Saturday, Dec. 19, at Wake Forest.

The Noles last took the field on November 14, a 38-22 loss to North Carolina State.

Since then, FSU has had games postponed against Clemson, after a Tigers player tested positive for COVID-19, Virginia, after the Noles only had 44 scholarship players available, and their scheduled trip to Duke for this coming Saturday.

FSU’s games against Clemson and Virginia will not be made up.

FSU leads the all-time series against Duke 20-0. The two will meet in Tallahassee for the first time since the 2012 season.

The Noles have faced Wake Forest in every season since 1992, when FSU joined the ACC. Florida State is 30-7-1 all-time against the Demon Deacons.

Times and television information for these games are not yet known.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Damage in Madison County
Confirmed Tornado spins through Madison County
Superintendent Rocky Hanna says he appreciates that Governor DeSantis is going to continue to...
Leon County Schools Superintedent reacts to governor’s decision on spring semester
Te’Lea Jefferson, 23, was charged with murder and aggravated child abuse, the department says.
State seeking death penalty against woman accused of beating child with tire iron
The Tallahassee Fire Department says it responded to a fire at 2020 Apalachee Parkway Monday...
Tallahassee Fire Department puts out fire on Apalachee Parkway
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell watches his team warm up before N.C. State’s game against...
FSU’s next football game at Duke will not be played on Saturday

Latest News

Florida State defeated Florida in the season opener for the FSU women's basketball team.
Florida State opens season with win over Florida
Florida State Florida women's basketball
Jones notches 24 points, Wycoff earns first win as head coach as Noles beat Gators, 81-75
Despite dropping first two games, Rattlers showing promise at start of young season
Wycoff set to make head coaching debut with Seminoles against Gators