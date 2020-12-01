Advertisement

After falling in region final, Rickards girls ready to make run for state

By Joey Lamar
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After falling in the regional championship to Pine Forest last season, the Rickards Raiders girls team is looking to make a run to the state title this year.

While they lost three seniors from last year’s squad, the Raiders boast four this year, so experience is not for want this season.

Rickards’ returners, like junior Jakiyah Robinson, have not forgotten about their loss to the Eagles last season.

“It took us a lot to get there. We went through so many injuries, this and that we had to overcome it,” Robinson said. “Then, we still made it, just to not go all the way, to get knocked out [in the] last round.”

Rickards opens the season on Thursday at home against Leon. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Damage in Madison County
Confirmed Tornado spins through Madison County
Superintendent Rocky Hanna says he appreciates that Governor DeSantis is going to continue to...
Leon County Schools Superintedent reacts to governor’s decision on spring semester
Te’Lea Jefferson, 23, was charged with murder and aggravated child abuse, the department says.
State seeking death penalty against woman accused of beating child with tire iron
The Tallahassee Fire Department says it responded to a fire at 2020 Apalachee Parkway Monday...
Tallahassee Fire Department puts out fire on Apalachee Parkway
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell watches his team warm up before N.C. State’s game against...
FSU’s next football game at Duke will not be played on Saturday

Latest News

The Leon Lions girls basketball team defeated Godby, 66-35, earning their first win of the...
Leon notches senior night victory over Godby, 66-35
The logo for the Godby High School Cougars
Godby softball announces new head coach
The Florida High Boys basketball team warms up for a game against Robert F. Munroe.
Florida High boys use hot start to defeat Munroe
The Crossroad boys basketball team plays against St. John Paul II.
Crossroad boys hang on against St. John Paul II