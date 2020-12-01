After falling in region final, Rickards girls ready to make run for state

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After falling in the regional championship to Pine Forest last season, the Rickards Raiders girls team is looking to make a run to the state title this year.

While they lost three seniors from last year’s squad, the Raiders boast four this year, so experience is not for want this season.

Rickards’ returners, like junior Jakiyah Robinson, have not forgotten about their loss to the Eagles last season.

“It took us a lot to get there. We went through so many injuries, this and that we had to overcome it,” Robinson said. “Then, we still made it, just to not go all the way, to get knocked out [in the] last round.”

Rickards opens the season on Thursday at home against Leon. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

