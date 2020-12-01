Advertisement

Another freeze expected Wednesday morning

High pressure will get closer to the viewing area Tuesday night, allowing the wind to settle and push those temperatures lower below the freezing mark.(WCTV)
By Charles Roop
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The frigid temperatures will be back for one more night in the Big Bend and South Georgia before a warming trend takes shape to end the work week.

High pressure at the surface was over southern Louisiana as of Tuesday evening, and it was inching closer to the viewing area. The approach of the high will decrease the pressure gradient and allow for calmer winds Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. This calmer wind, along with a clear sky, would allow for better radiational cooling and help drop the thermometer readings to the lowest so far this season.

Some statistical guidance models are pushing temperatures lower compared to earlier runs while others keep it close to Tuesday morning’s low (31 degrees in Tallahassee). But some of the raw guidance models have been predicting warmer temperatures than reality, giving confidence of lows in the upper 20s to near 30 in most inland locations Wednesday morning. Coastal locations will likely be in the lower-to-mid-30s for the low.

It’s wise to bring in the pets and plants for another night. Since a hard freeze is not expected, there shouldn’t be a need to let the water faucet drip overnight.

The high-pressure system that has helped to bring the tranquil and cold weather will slide off to the east late Wednesday, bringing an easterly flow that will help moderate temperatures. Wednesday’s high will be closer to 60 degrees with the Thursday morning low in the mid-30s. We could see a few more clouds Thursday as a cold front approaches the Southeast and give the Big Bend and South Georgia a better chance of showers Friday. The high Friday will be in the lower 70s.

