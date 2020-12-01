Bainbridge man arrested for possession and selling oxycodone

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - Bainbridge Public Safety says they have arrested a man for possession and selling oxycodone.

Sebastian William Bryant of Bainbridge was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a felony.

BPS says Officer Kyle Wilford responded to the Zip Trip on East River Road in reference to a male subject selling drugs. Upon arrival, he spotted a vehicle matching the description given to him by E911.

As the vehicle pulled out of Zip Trip, authorities say, Officer Wilford performed a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Sebastian William Bryant. Officers Luke McConnell and John Walker arrived on scene to provide assistance.

Bryant cooperated with officers, consented to a search and handed over an unlabeled plastic bottle that was half full of oxycodone pills. Officer McConnell also found $4,782 cash in Bryant’s pocket.

Bryant was transported to the Decatur County Jail and the case was turned over to Investigator Mark Esquivel.

