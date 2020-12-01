Advertisement

Bainbridge man arrested for possession and selling oxycodone

Sebastian William Bryant of Bainbridge was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled...
Sebastian William Bryant of Bainbridge was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a felony.(WCTV)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - Bainbridge Public Safety says they have arrested a man for possession and selling oxycodone.

Sebastian William Bryant of Bainbridge was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a felony.

BPS says Officer Kyle Wilford responded to the Zip Trip on East River Road in reference to a male subject selling drugs. Upon arrival, he spotted a vehicle matching the description given to him by E911.

As the vehicle pulled out of Zip Trip, authorities say, Officer Wilford performed a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Sebastian William Bryant. Officers Luke McConnell and John Walker arrived on scene to provide assistance.

Bryant cooperated with officers, consented to a search and handed over an unlabeled plastic bottle that was half full of oxycodone pills. Officer McConnell also found $4,782 cash in Bryant’s pocket.

Bryant was transported to the Decatur County Jail and the case was turned over to Investigator Mark Esquivel.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Damage in Madison County
Confirmed Tornado spins through Madison County
Superintendent Rocky Hanna says he appreciates that Governor DeSantis is going to continue to...
Leon County Schools Superintedent reacts to governor’s decision on spring semester
Te’Lea Jefferson, 23, was charged with murder and aggravated child abuse, the department says.
State seeking death penalty against woman accused of beating child with tire iron
The Tallahassee Fire Department says it responded to a fire at 2020 Apalachee Parkway Monday...
Tallahassee Fire Department puts out fire on Apalachee Parkway
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell watches his team warm up before N.C. State’s game against...
FSU’s next football game at Duke will not be played on Saturday

Latest News

FSU extends virtual learning to open spring semester by one week
Florida State defeated Florida in the season opener for the FSU women's basketball team.
Florida State opens season with win over Florida
Holidays for Heroes to give free Christmas trees to veterans
Veterans can pick up free Christmas trees Saturday at the Hootch at Lake Ella.
Holidays for Heroes to give free Christmas trees to veterans
Florida State Florida women's basketball
Jones notches 24 points, Wycoff earns first win as head coach as Noles beat Gators, 81-75