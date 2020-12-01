Advertisement

Despite dropping first two games, Rattlers showing promise at start of young season

By Joey Lamar
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Don’t let their winless start fool you: The Florida A&M men’s basketball team has had a solid start to their 2020/21 campaign.

The Rattlers opened the year by hanging tough with Flordia Gulf Coast, shooting 46% from the floor and 31.6% from three, and nearly upset the University of Georgia this past weekend, leading the Bulldogs by as many as five points before UGA ended the game strong to pullout a 10-point win.

Against the Dogs, the Rattlers fared better from the floor than they did against the Eagles, shooting 52.5%, but struggled from three-point range (15.4%) and committed 14 turnovers.

If you’re looking to nitpick after a pair of competitive losses, it’s the Rattlers’ play in the second half: FAMU has been outscored 79-66 in the backhalf of their first two contests.

But, as a team welcoming eight new players to it’s mix, the road to gelling won’t be a smooth one.

“We have a brand new team almost,” explained senior Kamron Reaves. “We are trying to get our chemistry right and perfect our craft. We are jus looking forward to playing. We’ve been practicing and working hard all summer, so we’re ready to put it to the test.”

FAMU returns to the court on Thursday against South Florida.

