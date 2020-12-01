FEMA approves $11.9M for Hurricane Michael recovery in Tallahassee and Gadsden County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved $11.9 million for two Hurricane Michael recovery projects, one for the city of Tallahassee and another for Gadsden District Schools.

The $1.4 million going to Gadsden District Schools will bring permanent repairs to the Shanks Middle School campus, including removing and replacing hurricane-damaged roofing, insulation, windows and lighting fixtures, FEMA’s press release says.

Tallahassee will receive $10.5 million to repair its hurricane-damaged electrical grids, the release says. The money will help fix electrical power poles, power distribution lines and transformers throughout the city.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management worked with FEMA before the projects got the green light.

“Once a project is obligated, FDEM works closely with applicants to finalize grants and begin making payments,” the release says. “FDEM has implemented new procedures designed to ensure grant funding is provided to local communities as quickly as possible.”

FEMA says its public assistance program gives grants to state, tribal and local governments, as well as certain private nonprofit organizations, so communities can recover quickly from major disasters or emergencies.

