Advertisement

FSU RB La’Damian Webb opting out of 2020 season

TALLAHASSEE, FL - OCTOBER 17: Runningback La'Damian Webb #8 of the Florida State Seminoles...
TALLAHASSEE, FL - OCTOBER 17: Runningback La'Damian Webb #8 of the Florida State Seminoles avoids a tackle by Linebacker Tomon Fox #12 of the North Carolina Tar Heels at Doak Campbell Stadium on Bobby Bowden Field on October 17, 2020 in Tallahassee, Florida. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Character Lines) (Don Juan Moore | Don Juan Moore)
By Brendan Sonnone
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Sports) - Florida State running back La’Damian Webb is opting out for the remainder of the 2020 football season. The sophomore, who transferred to FSU from junior college this offseason, announced his decision via social media on Tuesday morning.

It’s unclear if Webb intends to transfer. He did say in his letter that he would “like to thank Coach Norvell, his staff and Florida State University for allowing me to attend this great university.”

He added: “I do not take this decision lightly. I made it based on what is best for me and my family.”

Webb has been one of the few bright spots for FSU this season. He’s rushed for 369 yards (5.35 yards per carry) and 3 touchdowns in 7 contests while distinguishing himself as one of the better blocking backs in the country.

FSU, after postponing consecutive games due to COVID-19 concerns, does not have a scheduled game at this time. Mike Norvell has said that FSU is planning to play on Dec. 12, although exact details and an opponent haven’t been solidified yet.

The Seminoles have had multiple players opt out of the season in the past month, including QB James Blackman, DT Cory Durden, DT Marvin Wilson, CB Asante Samuel Jr., and WR Tamorrion Terry. These were all starters, at least at one time, for the 2-6 Seminoles.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Damage in Madison County
Confirmed Tornado spins through Madison County
Superintendent Rocky Hanna says he appreciates that Governor DeSantis is going to continue to...
Leon County Schools Superintedent reacts to governor’s decision on spring semester
Te’Lea Jefferson, 23, was charged with murder and aggravated child abuse, the department says.
State seeking death penalty against woman accused of beating child with tire iron
The Tallahassee Fire Department says it responded to a fire at 2020 Apalachee Parkway Monday...
Tallahassee Fire Department puts out fire on Apalachee Parkway
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell watches his team warm up before N.C. State’s game against...
FSU’s next football game at Duke will not be played on Saturday

Latest News

Florida State defeated Florida in the season opener for the FSU women's basketball team.
Florida State opens season with win over Florida
Florida State Florida women's basketball
Jones notches 24 points, Wycoff earns first win as head coach as Noles beat Gators, 81-75
Despite dropping first two games, Rattlers showing promise at start of young season
Wycoff set to make head coaching debut with Seminoles against Gators
Detail shot of a white Florida State football jersey. (Photo: Ryan Kelly - WCTV Sports)
ACC adds two make-up games to Florida State’s schedule