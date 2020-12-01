FSU RB La’Damian Webb opting out of 2020 season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Sports) - Florida State running back La’Damian Webb is opting out for the remainder of the 2020 football season. The sophomore, who transferred to FSU from junior college this offseason, announced his decision via social media on Tuesday morning.

It’s unclear if Webb intends to transfer. He did say in his letter that he would “like to thank Coach Norvell, his staff and Florida State University for allowing me to attend this great university.”

He added: “I do not take this decision lightly. I made it based on what is best for me and my family.”

Webb has been one of the few bright spots for FSU this season. He’s rushed for 369 yards (5.35 yards per carry) and 3 touchdowns in 7 contests while distinguishing himself as one of the better blocking backs in the country.

FSU, after postponing consecutive games due to COVID-19 concerns, does not have a scheduled game at this time. Mike Norvell has said that FSU is planning to play on Dec. 12, although exact details and an opponent haven’t been solidified yet.

The Seminoles have had multiple players opt out of the season in the past month, including QB James Blackman, DT Cory Durden, DT Marvin Wilson, CB Asante Samuel Jr., and WR Tamorrion Terry. These were all starters, at least at one time, for the 2-6 Seminoles.

