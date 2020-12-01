Advertisement

Georgia Congressman Austin Scott tests positive for coronavirus

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — U.S. Rep. Austin Scott of Georgia has tested positive for COVID-19, making him the third Georgia congressman to contract the virus.

Scott’s chief of staff Jason Lawrence confirmed the positive test result in a statement on Monday and said the Republican is “following guidance from the House Attending Physician as well as his personal physician.”

Scott represents Georgia’s 8th District, which stretches through the interior of south Georgia. The statement from Lawrence did not say if Scott was experiencing symptoms.

All three Georgia congressman who’ve tested positive for the virus have been Republicans.

Rep. Rick Allen announced last week that he had tested positive for the virus.

Rep. Drew Ferguson tested positive in October after experiencing mild symptoms. He had appeared at an indoor rally with Gov. Brian Kemp days before the November election, sending the Republican governor into quarantine. Kemp never tested positive.

U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler had isolated after she got a positive COVID-19 test earlier this month, but later received two negative tests and quickly returned to public campaigning ahead of her Jan. 5 runoff against Democrat Raphael Warnock.

