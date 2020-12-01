Godby softball announces new head coach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Amos P. Godby High School announced the addition of Jocelynn Griffin as the school’s new softball coach.

Godby Athletic Director Teresa Gunter says the Pensacola candidate stood out because of her organization skills and military background. The school is most excited about her ability to develop talent.

Gunter said those qualities landed her the interview and then Griffin brought it home once they met in person.

“When I came in, I could already see the drive and the passion. She had already done her homework on our team, she looked at previous softball games,” Gunter said. “So she came in with game plan on what she could do to, not winning games, but how she said she could increase the young ladies’ skill level.”

Griffin has applied for a paraprofessional position at Godby to be on campus with her future players.

