Advertisement

Junior League of Tallahassee’s Little Black Dress initiative raises $70K, well surpassing goal

There’s nothing more classic than the little black dress, and for the next five days, the...
There’s nothing more classic than the little black dress, and for the next five days, the Junior League of Tallahassee is sporting them to raise awareness.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Junior League of Tallahassee’s Little Black Dress initiative raised $70,000, smashing its goal of $30,000.

Nearly 100 members wore the same black outfit for five days, raising awareness about food insecurity and how it affects the Big Bend community. Overall, the group collected 1,561 donations, totaling $70,650.

Ahead of the week-long drive, a $5,000 match donation from Publix Super Markets Charities and $1,000 from TC Federal Bank contributed to the initiative’s success.

“This year’s record-breaking advancement of the Little Black Dress Initiative was made possible by our members’ dedication and sincere passion for supporting the most basic needs in our community,” Little Black Dress Initiative Chair Caitlin Moore said. “We are incredibly grateful for every single donor’s generosity, which helped us more than double our initial goal.”

The Junior League says it will use the money to serve more children through its 25th Annual Kids’ Boutique and expand its Mighty Meals food distribution efforts. Additionally, the group will bolster its partnerships with HOPE Community, Capital City Youth Services and other groups.

“Every dollar raised will support JLT’s mission-focused initiatives and commitment to supporting basic needs for local children and families,” Junior League President Samantha Sexton said.

You can learn more about the Junior League and the Little Black Dress initiative here.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Damage in Madison County
Confirmed Tornado spins through Madison County
Te’Lea Jefferson, 23, was charged with murder and aggravated child abuse, the department says.
State seeking death penalty against woman accused of beating child with tire iron
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell watches his team warm up before N.C. State’s game against...
FSU’s next football game at Duke will not be played on Saturday
The Tallahassee Fire Department says it responded to a fire at 2020 Apalachee Parkway Monday...
Tallahassee Fire Department puts out fire on Apalachee Parkway
Superintendent Rocky Hanna says he appreciates that Governor DeSantis is going to continue to...
Leon County Schools Superintedent reacts to governor’s decision on spring semester

Latest News

U.S. Rep. Austin Scott of Georgia has tested positive for COVID-19, making him the third...
Georgia Congressman Austin Scott tests positive for coronavirus
The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for North Florida and South Georgia...
National Weather Service issues freeze warning for North Florida and South Georgia
What’s Brewing? Dec. 1, 2020
Leon County Booking Report: Dec. 1, 2020