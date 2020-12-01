Junior League of Tallahassee’s Little Black Dress initiative raises $70K, well surpassing goal

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Junior League of Tallahassee’s Little Black Dress initiative raised $70,000, smashing its goal of $30,000.

Nearly 100 members wore the same black outfit for five days, raising awareness about food insecurity and how it affects the Big Bend community. Overall, the group collected 1,561 donations, totaling $70,650.

Ahead of the week-long drive, a $5,000 match donation from Publix Super Markets Charities and $1,000 from TC Federal Bank contributed to the initiative’s success.

“This year’s record-breaking advancement of the Little Black Dress Initiative was made possible by our members’ dedication and sincere passion for supporting the most basic needs in our community,” Little Black Dress Initiative Chair Caitlin Moore said. “We are incredibly grateful for every single donor’s generosity, which helped us more than double our initial goal.”

The Junior League says it will use the money to serve more children through its 25th Annual Kids’ Boutique and expand its Mighty Meals food distribution efforts. Additionally, the group will bolster its partnerships with HOPE Community, Capital City Youth Services and other groups.

“Every dollar raised will support JLT’s mission-focused initiatives and commitment to supporting basic needs for local children and families,” Junior League President Samantha Sexton said.

You can learn more about the Junior League and the Little Black Dress initiative here.

