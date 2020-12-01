Leon County applies for FDOT grant to construct more sidewalks near schools

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County is asking for public input as staff prepares to apply for FDOT’s “Safe Route to School Grant.” The grant would fund the construction of five new sidewalks around the community.

The goal is to create a safer way for children walking or bicycling to school; all five of the locations are in close proximity to schools.

The total sidewalk distance amounts to more than one mile. It would cost $1.2 million, but would be 100% reimbursed by the state through the grant.

“This is very important because of safe transportation, both walking and biking to get to school, but also to get through those neighborhoods, and also access those areas that lead to and from schools,” said Mathieu Cavell, the Assistant to the County Administrator.

Usually, as part of the grant process, FDOT asks for public meetings to be held in the neighborhoods that would be served by these sidewalks. That’s not feasible with COVID, so instead, the County is asking that you show your support through online public comment here.

Leon County says it’s a win-win for neighborhoods.

“It’s also going to benefit the neighborhoods and the folks who patronize other areas,” said Cavell. “A subjective show of support from those communities that will be served would be great.”

Yvonne Powell lives on one of the streets that’s proposed to get a sidewalk; she’s been there for 32 years and says it would help with her daily exercise.

“I walk 2 miles,” said Powell. “You wouldn’t have to be looking back, looking if anybody, how the car is.”

She also says it would be helpful while taking care of her five-year-old twin granddaughters.

“Sometimes they are out here playing. Sometimes I get them, and sometimes I keep them, so the sidewalk, really needed,” said Powell.

Trent Gann has lived in the area for eight years; he’s currently the Pastor at First Baptist Church of Woodville.

“I think it’s great. We’ve got a lot of foot traffic in Woodville, and anything we can do to help keep our neighbors safe, we are all for it,” said Gann. “We even have kids dropped off here to go across the road to get to school. And we’ll see kids up and down Natural Bridge.”

His church is right across the street from Woodville School.

“Sometimes I even walk from my house to here, so that would even help me some!” said Gann.

You can participate in public comment online through December 14; the County has to submit the application for the grant by December 31.

The full list of proposed sidewalks is below.

Woodville Highway between Natural Bridge Road and Hickory Lane

Canyon Creek Road between Old Woodville Highway and Shumard Drive

Shumard Drive between Canyon Creek Road and Bur Oak Drive

Westway Road between Crawfordville Road and Capital Circle SW

Sherborne Road between Old Bainbridge Road and Rockingham Road

