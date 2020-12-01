Leon notches senior night victory over Godby, 66-35

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon Lions girls basketball team defeated Godby, 66-35, earning their first win of the season.

The Cougars’ loss was their first of the year after opening the season last week with a win against NFC.

Leon’s Taylor Newman logged 21 points, 14 of which came in the first half.

You can watch highlights from Monday’s game in the video player above.

