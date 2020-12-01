Advertisement

Leon notches senior night victory over Godby, 66-35

By Joey Lamar
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon Lions girls basketball team defeated Godby, 66-35, earning their first win of the season.

The Cougars’ loss was their first of the year after opening the season last week with a win against NFC.

Leon’s Taylor Newman logged 21 points, 14 of which came in the first half.

You can watch highlights from Monday’s game in the video player above.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Damage in Madison County
Confirmed Tornado spins through Madison County
Te’Lea Jefferson, 23, was charged with murder and aggravated child abuse, the department says.
State seeking death penalty against woman accused of beating child with tire iron
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell watches his team warm up before N.C. State’s game against...
FSU’s next football game at Duke will not be played on Saturday
The Tallahassee Fire Department says it responded to a fire at 2020 Apalachee Parkway Monday...
Tallahassee Fire Department puts out fire on Apalachee Parkway
Superintendent Rocky Hanna says he appreciates that Governor DeSantis is going to continue to...
Leon County Schools Superintedent reacts to governor’s decision on spring semester

Latest News

The logo for the Godby High School Cougars
Godby softball announces new head coach
The Florida High Boys basketball team warms up for a game against Robert F. Munroe.
Florida High boys use hot start to defeat Munroe
The Crossroad boys basketball team plays against St. John Paul II.
Crossroad boys hang on against St. John Paul II
The Bainbridge Bearcats start the 2020 GHSA playoffs by welcoming the Seminoles of...
Sideline Snapshots: Bainbridge takes on Westside-Macon