National Weather Service issues freeze warning for North Florida and South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for North Florida and South Georgia for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

According to weather forecasts, temperatures in the area are expected to drop into the lower 30s and upper 20s. WCTV Meteorologist Rob Nucatola says although it will be colder Wednesday morning than it was Tuesday morning, temperatures won’t be cold enough for a hard freeze affecting pipes.

Nucatola also says things will warm up closer to the weekend, with Friday’s low expected to be around 50 degrees.

NWS says to protect people, pets and plants ahead of the cold.

12/1 - Cold weather continues today and tonight. There is a Freeze Warning currently out for early this morning, and another Freeze Warning has been issued for tonight. Please use caution and protect people, pets, plants, and uninsulated outdoor pipes #FLwx #GAwx #ALwx pic.twitter.com/vm7vhLjFLg — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) December 1, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.