National Weather Service issues freeze warning for North Florida and South Georgia

By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for North Florida and South Georgia for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

According to weather forecasts, temperatures in the area are expected to drop into the lower 30s and upper 20s. WCTV Meteorologist Rob Nucatola says although it will be colder Wednesday morning than it was Tuesday morning, temperatures won’t be cold enough for a hard freeze affecting pipes.

Nucatola also says things will warm up closer to the weekend, with Friday’s low expected to be around 50 degrees.

NWS says to protect people, pets and plants ahead of the cold.

