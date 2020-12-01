Advertisement

No students injured after fire breaks out from kitchen at FAMU DRS

FAMU DRS
FAMU DRS(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - No one was injured following a fire Tuesday morning that temporarily disrupted classes at FAMU DRS, according to a Florida A&M spokesperson.

FAMU says the fire started in the mechanical room located inside of the cafeteria at 9:50 a.m. and the building was immediately evacuated.

“No students were in direct harm and we are grateful no injuries were sustained,” said FAMU DRS Superintendent Michael Johnson.

The school says the Tallahassee Fire Department arrived on the scene and put out the fire and left the scene shortly before noon.

According to the school, the heating and air in the cafeteria and lunch areas were damaged, but the rest of DRS’ campus was affected.

The extent of the damage is still being assessed.

Officials say the fire disrupted food preparation, so FAMU provided pizza for students on Tuesday. Metz, FAMU’s food service contractor, is expected to provide meals for the rest of the week, according to Johnson.

