Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Monday, Nov. 30 - Evening Update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Temperatures were dropping Monday evening into the 40s in some South Georgia locations as colder and drier air continued to move into the region. The sky should continue to clear through the night, but the breeze is forecast to remain and make it feel a little cooler. Lows Tuesday morning will be near the freezing mark in many inland locations with temps in the mid 30s near the coast.

Tuesday will continue to fell like winter with highs in the 50s but with more sunshine than Monday. With high pressure forecast to move over the viewing area Tuesday afternoon and overnight into Wednesday morning, the wind will subside, allow for radiational cooling to take shape and drop the temperatures to the coldest we have seen so far this season. Lows are forecast to be in the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s on the coastline with a clear sky.

As the high moves eastward, the wind will shift from the east and the temperatures will moderate ahead of the next storm system that’s expected to bring higher rain chances Friday. After the front passes, the weekend is forecast to be cooler but closer to average for this time of year.

