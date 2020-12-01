Advertisement

Starbucks giving free coffee to frontline health care workers, first responders during December

Now through Dec. 31
To show appreciation to frontline workers, the coffee chain is offering a free tall brewed or...
To show appreciation to frontline workers, the coffee chain is offering a free tall brewed or iced coffee through the end of the year.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Health care workers and first responders can now get free coffee at Starbucks.

To show appreciation to frontline workers, the coffee chain is offering a free tall brewed or iced coffee through the end of the year.

The Starbucks list of those eligible for the freebie is extensive:

  • Doctors
  • Nurses
  • Pharmacists
  • Dispatchers
  • Firefighters
  • Paramedics
  • Police officers
  • Dentists
  • Mental health care workers
  • Active-duty military
  • Public health care workers
  • All hospital staff

You just have to show your work ID to get your brew.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Damage in Madison County
Confirmed Tornado spins through Madison County
Superintendent Rocky Hanna says he appreciates that Governor DeSantis is going to continue to...
Leon County Schools Superintedent reacts to governor’s decision on spring semester
Te’Lea Jefferson, 23, was charged with murder and aggravated child abuse, the department says.
State seeking death penalty against woman accused of beating child with tire iron
The Tallahassee Fire Department says it responded to a fire at 2020 Apalachee Parkway Monday...
Tallahassee Fire Department puts out fire on Apalachee Parkway
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell watches his team warm up before N.C. State’s game against...
FSU’s next football game at Duke will not be played on Saturday

Latest News

FSU extends virtual learning to open spring semester by one week
FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the...
US panel: 1st vaccines to health care workers, nursing homes
Who gets COVID-19 vaccine first? CDC advisors vote
Who gets COVID-19 vaccine first? CDC advisors vote
The mega tip was paid on a tab for a single $7 beer.
Man leaves $3K tip for a beer as restaurant closes for virus
Florida State defeated Florida in the season opener for the FSU women's basketball team.
Florida State opens season with win over Florida