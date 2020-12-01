Tallahassee Fire Department begins ‘Keep the Wreath Green’ fire awareness campaign

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department has started its annual ‘Keep the Wreath Green’ fire awareness program. During the campaign, a holiday wreath adorned with green lights is put on display at Dorothy B. Oven Park, located at 3205 Thomasville Road.

TFD says during the next five weeks, it will replace one of the 50 green bulbs with a red one each time a residential fire happens in the area. The wreath will be on display through Jan. 4, 2021.

“The holiday season is unfortunately one of the busiest times of the year for home fires,” Tallahassee Fire Chief Jerome Gaines said. “We want to encourage the members of our community to be safe by providing the wreath as a visual reminder.”

The department started the ‘Keep the Wreath Green’ campaign in 2010. It had to replace 41 bulbs that year. Last year, TFD had to switch out just eight bulbs, which was the lowest amount since the campaign’s inception.

Here are TFD’s statistics from each year of the campaign:

2010: changed 41 red bulbs

2011: changed 38 red bulbs

2012: changed 22 red bulbs

2013: changed 16 red bulbs

2014: changed 15 red bulbs

2015: changed 14 red bulbs - $1.3 million in residential damage

2016: changed 11 red bulbs - $480,000 in residential damage

2017: changed 15 red bulbs - $887,500 in residential damage

2018: changed 9 red bulbs - $308,000 in residential damages.

2019: changed 8 red bulbs- $467,000 in residential damages.

Contact: Sarah Cooksey, TFD Engineer and Public Information Liaison, (850) 508-0730 TFD Wants Tallahassee to Keep the... Posted by City of Tallahassee Fire Department on Tuesday, December 1, 2020

