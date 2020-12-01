Advertisement

Tallahassee Fire Department begins ‘Keep the Wreath Green’ fire awareness campaign


During the campaign, a holiday wreath adorned with green lights is put on display at Dorothy B. Oven Park, located at 3205 Thomasville Road.(Tallahassee Fire Department)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department has started its annual ‘Keep the Wreath Green’ fire awareness program. During the campaign, a holiday wreath adorned with green lights is put on display at Dorothy B. Oven Park, located at 3205 Thomasville Road.

TFD says during the next five weeks, it will replace one of the 50 green bulbs with a red one each time a residential fire happens in the area. The wreath will be on display through Jan. 4, 2021.

“The holiday season is unfortunately one of the busiest times of the year for home fires,” Tallahassee Fire Chief Jerome Gaines said. “We want to encourage the members of our community to be safe by providing the wreath as a visual reminder.”

The department started the ‘Keep the Wreath Green’ campaign in 2010. It had to replace 41 bulbs that year. Last year, TFD had to switch out just eight bulbs, which was the lowest amount since the campaign’s inception.

Here are TFD’s statistics from each year of the campaign:

  • 2010: changed 41 red bulbs
  • 2011: changed 38 red bulbs
  • 2012: changed 22 red bulbs
  • 2013: changed 16 red bulbs
  • 2014: changed 15 red bulbs
  • 2015: changed 14 red bulbs - $1.3 million in residential damage
  • 2016: changed 11 red bulbs - $480,000 in residential damage
  • 2017: changed 15 red bulbs - $887,500 in residential damage
  • 2018: changed 9 red bulbs - $308,000 in residential damages.
  • 2019: changed 8 red bulbs- $467,000 in residential damages.

Posted by City of Tallahassee Fire Department on Tuesday, December 1, 2020

