US panel: 1st vaccines to health care workers, nursing homes

FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the...
FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle. A panel of U.S. advisers will meet this week to recommend who should be first in line for a COVID-19 vaccine. Experts have proposed giving the vaccine to health workers first. High priority also may be given to workers in essential industries, people with certain medical conditions and people age 65 and older. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Health care workers and nursing home residents should be at the front of the line when the first coronavirus vaccine shots become available, an influential government advisory panel said in Tuesday.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted 13-1 to recommend priority be given to those groups in the first days of any coming vaccination program, when doses are expected to be very limited.

The two priority groups encompass around 24 million Americans out of a U.S. population of about 330 million.

This is a developing story.

