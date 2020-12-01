Wycoff set to make head coaching debut with Seminoles against Gators

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a couple of false starts, the Florida State women’s basketball team is set to officially begin their season on Tuesday against the University of Florida at the Donald L. Tucker Center.

Tuesday also marks the head coaching debut of Brook Wycoff, who was named the program’s head coach after Sue Semrau announced she would not be on the bench this season.

Wycoff, a long-time assistant under Semrau, says the Noles have a bit of an advantage over the Gators, as FSU has game film to look at from UF’s first contest this year.

“We had the advantage of having seen them play in their game against Grambling State on Wednesday,” she said. “But, we’ve been preparing for them for a while based off what they did last year and some of their tendencies and personnel. We feel like we had a good idea for them.”

FSU was originally scheduled to take on the Gators this past Sunday, but that game got postponed. The Noles were set to have their season opener last Wednesday at FAMU, but the Rattlers announced they were opting out of this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic just over 24 hours before the scheduled tip-off.

FSU and UF are set to tipoff Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.