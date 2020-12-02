Another round of cold temperatures Thursday morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The cold weather pattern that the Big Bend and South Georgia has been under since Tuesday is not leaving yet, and cold weather precautions may need to be in place for one more night.

Some computer guidance models have shifted their thinking from the mid to upper 30s for Thursday morning to the upper 20s to lower 30s. The statistical guidance has been the most accurate for this cold air mass and has shifted downward since Tuesday’s output. Dewpoints were in the 20s Wednesday morning and will likely stay that low through the day and night. The low dewpoints, along with a very light to calm wind, could set up conditions for another night of freezing or near-freezing temperatures.

Lows Thursday morning in Tallahassee and inland locations will likely be near the freezing mark, with coastal locations being in the upper 30s to near 40. Locations that usually get colder than nearby urban areas and those north of the border counties of South Georgia could see the temperature reach into the upper 20s to near 30. Like the previous two mornings, keep the pets and temperature-sensitive plants indoors just in case.

The inland forecast for the night of Wednesday, Dec. 2. Temperatures will likely be warmer along the coastline. (Charles Roop / WCTV)

As a center of high pressure at the surface shifts eastward and brings more of an easterly flow Thursday, the temperatures will begin to moderate with highs Thursday reaching into the 60s and the low Friday morning close to 70. Rain chances will be at 60% Friday as a cold front approaches the southeast.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.