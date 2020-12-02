Advertisement

Bobby Bowden Field named Field of the Year by Sports Turf Managers Association

Doak Campbell Stadium at FSU
Doak Campbell Stadium at FSU(WCTV)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Sports Turf Managers Association has named Bobby Bowden Field at Doak S. Campbell Stadium their Football Field of the Year.

Each year, the STMA presents the industry’s highest honors to members who manage baseball, football, soccer, softball and other sport playing surfaces at the professional, collegiate, schools (K-12) and parks and recreation levels.

A panel consisting of 14 judges scored Field of the Year entries based on several factors: playability, utilization of innovative solutions, effective use of budget, appearance of surfaces, and implementation of a comprehensive agronomic program.

“2020 has been a trying year for everyone, and sports field managers were forced to adapt and find innovative ways to ensure high-quality field conditions for all athletes,” says Kim Heck, CAE, CEO of STMA. “Each of our winners displayed a commitment to excellence while upholding the unwavering commitment of STMA members to field safety and playability.”

Other winners include:

  • Smokies Stadium, Sevierville, Tenn (Professional)
  • New York Red Bulls Academy Field, Whippany, N.J. (Professional)
  • Ray Cipperly Field at Middlesex County Vo-Tech School District, East Brunswick, N.J. (Schools and Parks)
  • Walsh Field at Pace Academy Riverview Sports Complex, Mableton, Ga. (Schools and Parks)

Bobby Bowden Field will receive a plaque, be recognized at the virtual STMA annual awards banquet and be featured in a 2021 issue of STMA’s SportsField Management magazine.

