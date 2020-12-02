Advertisement

‘Cold Night Shelter Plan’ enacted in Leon County

With the season’s coldest weather expected overnight, a number of community partners are...
With the season’s coldest weather expected overnight, a number of community partners are teaming up to offer warm shelter for those without a place to call home.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As the temperatures continue to drop, overnight shelters are opening to keep those experiencing homelessness, safe and warm.

According to Big Bend Continuum of Care, due to the cooler sustained temperatures, starting Wednesday, Dec. 2, overnight shelters will be operating based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance and in coordination with Leon County Emergency Management. Public health safe measures include socially distanced sleeping, face coverings, and enhanced sanitation practices.

If anyone is in need of cold night shelter, they can visit The Good Samaritan Thrift Store located at 2706 North Monroe Street at 7 p.m. BBCOC says from there, clients will be transported to a community partner site to shelter overnight and leave the following morning at 7 a.m.

Transportation will be provided by the City of Tallahassee’s StarMetro bus service.

According to BBCOC, the Kearney Center has been informing the homeless population of its services via phone. If you are looking for more information, you can call the Big Bend Continuum of Care Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at (850) 792-5015. For after-hours or weekends, call the CESC/Kearney Center Cold Night Shelter Supervisor at (850) 542-8599.

The cold night sheltering is made possible by the following agencies:

  • Leon County Government
  • City of Tallahassee
  • Leon County Health Department
  • Big Bend Continuum of Care
  • Connecting Everyone with Second Chances (CESC)/The Kearney Center
  • Big Bend Homeless Coalition/Hope Community
  • Good Samaritan Thrift Store
  • City Walk
  • Jacob Chapel Baptist Church
  • Capital City Youth Services (CCYS)
  • ALSCO.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From Left to Right: Joseph Eldridge, Allison Harrison, Tonia Harrison, and Nikki Harrison.
Four arrested in child molestation case
Superintendent Rocky Hanna says he appreciates that Governor DeSantis is going to continue to...
Leon County Schools Superintedent reacts to governor’s decision on spring semester
58-year-old Avis Anderson has not been heard from since late September.
Missing Tallahassee woman hasn’t been seen since September
Leon County Booking Report: Dec. 1, 2020
Freshman Jamauri Williams lines up for a play in Saturday's playoff win for the bear cats....
‘Brush the haters off’: Bainbridge freshman born without hands makes catch in playoff game

Latest News

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office say they have arrested two Marietta, Ga juveniles for...
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrests 2 teens after high-speed chase
Covid-19 testing locations
Local COVID-19 testing locations
Tallahassee Toys for Tots talks Kindness Day 2020
Doak Campbell Stadium at FSU
Bobby Bowden Field named Field of the Year by Sports Turf Managers Association