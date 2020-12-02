Advertisement

FAMU to delay face-to-face learning at start of spring semester

Florida A&M University
Florida A&M University(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University has announced they are pushing back the start of in-person learning to the spring semester.

FAMU tweeted out the changes to the semester Wednesday afternoon.

The school says the semester will still begin on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 but all learning will be held remotely through Friday, Jan. 15.

FAMU says face-to-face learning is set to begin on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

FAMU’s announcement comes one day after Florida State University announced similar changes to their spring semester.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

58-year-old Avis Anderson has not been heard from since late September.
Missing Tallahassee woman hasn’t been seen since September
From Left to Right: Joseph Eldridge, Allison Harrison, Tonia Harrison, and Nikki Harrison.
Four arrested in child molestation case
Superintendent Rocky Hanna says he appreciates that Governor DeSantis is going to continue to...
Leon County Schools Superintedent reacts to governor’s decision on spring semester
Freshman Jamauri Williams lines up for a play in Saturday's playoff win for the bear cats....
‘Brush the haters off’: Bainbridge, Ga., freshman born without hands makes catch in playoff game
Leon County Booking Report: Dec. 1, 2020

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Wednesday,...
Mike’s Wednesday Evening Forecast: December 2, 2020
Prosecutors said Jason Michael Walker was arrested Wednesday morning after a Turner County...
Man arrested in 2002 Turner County triple homicide
22-year-old Marcus Wiley was one of two men arrested by officials in Tallahassee and Leon...
Two arrested following string of armed robberies across Tallahassee
Leon County looks to utilize $11 million of state CARES Act dollars for existing programs
100 Christmas trees donated to families in need in Monticello