FAMU to delay face-to-face learning at start of spring semester

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University has announced they are pushing back the start of in-person learning to the spring semester.

FAMU tweeted out the changes to the semester Wednesday afternoon.

‼️ ‼️ ‼️ Spring Semester Update:



- Classes will begin on Wednesday, Jan. 6

- All instruction will be remote through Friday, Jan. 15

- All face-to-face, hybrid and Hyflex classes will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 19 pic.twitter.com/hChKtcPori — FloridaA&MUniversity (@FAMU_1887) December 2, 2020

The school says the semester will still begin on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 but all learning will be held remotely through Friday, Jan. 15.

FAMU says face-to-face learning is set to begin on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

FAMU’s announcement comes one day after Florida State University announced similar changes to their spring semester.

