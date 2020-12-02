Advertisement

Four arrested in child molestation case

From Left to Right: Joseph Eldridge, Allison Harrison, Tonia Harrison, and Nikki Harrison.
From Left to Right: Joseph Eldridge, Allison Harrison, Tonia Harrison, and Nikki Harrison.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people on charges related to the molestation of a child.

Joseph Eldridge, 22, was arrested by deputies and charged with two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation of a child less than 12.

Nikki Harrison, 21; Allison Harrison, 23; and Tonia Harrison, 43, were all arrested by deputies and charged with failing to report child abuse to the Department of Children and Families.

“Every adult in the state of Florida is considered a mandatory reporter,” Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said. “That means every adult who suspects physical or sexual abuse of a child or child neglect is taking place must report this to authorities.”

Reports can be made online or by calling the DCF Hotline at 1-800-962-2873.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Damage in Madison County
Confirmed Tornado spins through Madison County
Superintendent Rocky Hanna says he appreciates that Governor DeSantis is going to continue to...
Leon County Schools Superintedent reacts to governor’s decision on spring semester
Te’Lea Jefferson, 23, was charged with murder and aggravated child abuse, the department says.
State seeking death penalty against woman accused of beating child with tire iron
The Tallahassee Fire Department says it responded to a fire at 2020 Apalachee Parkway Monday...
Tallahassee Fire Department puts out fire on Apalachee Parkway
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell watches his team warm up before N.C. State’s game against...
FSU’s next football game at Duke will not be played on Saturday

Latest News

FSU extends virtual learning to open spring semester by one week
Florida State defeated Florida in the season opener for the FSU women's basketball team.
Florida State opens season with win over Florida
Holidays for Heroes to give free Christmas trees to veterans
Veterans can pick up free Christmas trees Saturday at the Hootch at Lake Ella.
Holidays for Heroes to give free Christmas trees to veterans
Florida State Florida women's basketball
Jones notches 24 points, Wycoff earns first win as head coach as Noles beat Gators, 81-75