Four arrested in child molestation case

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people on charges related to the molestation of a child.

Joseph Eldridge, 22, was arrested by deputies and charged with two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation of a child less than 12.

Nikki Harrison, 21; Allison Harrison, 23; and Tonia Harrison, 43, were all arrested by deputies and charged with failing to report child abuse to the Department of Children and Families.

“Every adult in the state of Florida is considered a mandatory reporter,” Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said. “That means every adult who suspects physical or sexual abuse of a child or child neglect is taking place must report this to authorities.”

Reports can be made online or by calling the DCF Hotline at 1-800-962-2873.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.