FSU extends virtual learning to open spring semester by one week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University has delayed the return of students to campus for the spring semester by one week, as all classes in the spring will be taught remotely through January 15, 2021.

The school says the semester is still set to start on Wednesday, Jan. 6 with digital instruction and all face-to-face, hybrid and flex classes in the spring will begin face-to-face instruction on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

The full message from FSU, which was sent to all students, faculty and staff, can be seen below.

Dear Students, Faculty and Staff,

As our highest priority remains the health and safety of the entire campus community, Florida State University will extend the planned period of remote learning at the start of the Spring 2021 semester.

The spring semester will begin Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021; however, all classes will be taught remotely through Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 . To be clear, this means all spring semester face-to-face, hybrid, flex and remote classes will meet remotely between Jan. 6, 2021, and Jan. 15, 2021. This includes the FSU Panama City campus.

All spring semester face-to-face, hybrid and flex classes scheduled to meet in-person will begin face-to-face instruction Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 . FSU will be closed Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday and classes will not meet.

This additional week of remote classes will give the university more time to test members of the campus community for COVID-19 as they return and reduce the potential for community spread of the virus. With rising cases across the nation, we’ve made this decision out of an abundance of caution and believe the extra week of remote classes will allow FSU to begin the spring semester in the safest possible manner.

As a reminder, FSU has canceled Spring Break in 2021, and the spring semester will end Friday, April 23, 2021, a week earlier than originally planned. Commencement will occur the weekend of April 23, following the end of classes and in accordance with the CDC guidelines for large gatherings at that time.

Students in University Housing or select academic programs may receive additional follow-up communications with specific instructions. Students in internships or experiential classes outside of the Tallahassee or Panama City campus areas should follow the guidance of their individual programs and local officials.

Thank you for your patience and flexibility as we work together to provide a healthier and safer environment for the entire campus community.

Sincerely,

Sally McRorie

Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs

