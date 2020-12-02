Advertisement

Holidays for Heroes to give free Christmas trees to veterans

By Julie Montanaro
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 8:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s a chance to say thank you to local veterans and brighten their homes for the holidays.

Veterans can pick up free Christmas trees Saturday at the Hootch at Lake Ella.

Holidays for Heroes has 45 trees to give away complete with lights and tree stands.

The giveaway has become a local tradition and a special salute to those who serve.

“That’s all it is, a thank you,” said Holidays for Heroes President Phillip Todd. “You could be the richest veteran in the world or they can be the poorest veteran in the world. It’s just our little way of doing something for those that were willing to give all for us.”

Holidays for Heroes is also giving away 20 more trees at the VFW in Perry on Saturday. Both events starting at 9 a.m. and run until supplies last.

