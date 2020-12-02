Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrests 2 teens after high-speed chase

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested two Marietta, Georgia teens for criminal misconduct after a high-speed chase Tuesday.

Deputies were patrolling the area of I-10 near the Highway 71 corridor when they were passed by a vehicle going well over the speed limit of 70 mph and displaying reckless behavior, the press release says.

After the deputies tried to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle accelerated to evade them. The vehicle then exited I-10 on Highway 69 and led deputies south into the edge of Calhoun County before turning back north into Jackson County and returning to I-10.

The pursuit continued east, as the vehicle displayed “willful and wanton disregard for the safety of the motoring public,” authorities say. The vehicle continued east at its high rate of speed, running motorists off of the roadway.

JCSO was then joined in the pursuit by the Sneads Police Department, The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol as it continued into Gadsen County. There, the vehicle sideswiped a JCSO marked patrol unit while attempting to avoid being boxed in by officers.

The pursuit came to an end near the 187-mile marker on I-10 near Quincy, when the driver brought the vehicle to a stop.

Deputies then determined that the driver, a 16-year-old minor whose name will not be released due to his juvenile status, was operating a stolen vehicle from Marietta, Georgia. The driver was accompanied by a 17-year-old passenger who was reported as a missing runaway juvenile also from Marietta, Georgia. Their name won’t be released either, JCSO says.

The teens were also found to be in possession of fraudulent checks and ID cards along with other suspected stolen items, THC edibles and vape pen cartridges, according to the sheriff’s office.

The teens were arrested and taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center in Tallahassee as they await their first court appearance for criminal misconduct.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.