Jones notches 24 points, Wycoff earns first win as head coach as Noles beat Gators, 81-75

Florida State Florida women's basketball
Florida State Florida women's basketball(Miguel A. Olivella Jr. | Mike Olivella)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 8:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State women’s basketball team opened their season with a win against the Florida Gators, 81-75, on Tuesday night at the Donald L. Tucker Center.

It was the first win for interim head coach Brook Wycoff.

FSU trailed UF, 22-16, at the end of the first quarter, but the Noles rallied back in the second quarter, hitting four-straight field goals to end the frame, and took a 39-37 lead into the halftime break.

The Gators re-took a lead at 48-47 midway through the third quarter, but a pair of Bianca Jackson free throws gave the Noles a 48-48 lead with 5:36 to play, and FSU didn’t relinquish for the rest of the night.

UF finished the game hitting six of their last eight shots, but it wasn’t enough as the Noles handed them their first loss of the season.

Morgan Jones led all scores, login 24 points and seven total rebounds for FSU. Two other Seminoles also logged double-digits on the scoreboard: Jackson and Kourtney Weber (14).

As a team, FSU shot 45.5% from the floor and 20% from three. FSU outrebounded Florida, 52-25.

The Noles are back in action on Sunday at home against Austin Peay in the Noles’ final non-conference game of the year. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.

