Kindness Day 2020 is TODAY!

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As the Big Bend community continues to endure the coronavirus pandemic, WCTV’s Kindness Day is an opportunity to help your fellow neighbor.

Beginning at 5 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, WCTV and Werner Hyundai will accept donations for Second Harvest of the Big Bend, Toys for Tots Tallahassee and The Foundation for Leon County Schools.

As we embrace the new normal of social distancing, we are asking all donors to remain in their vehicles as we unload the goods from your trunk or back seat. The donation collection is happening at Werner Hyundai’s dealership at 252 Capital Circle SW in Tallahassee.

This is WCTV and Werner Hyundai’s fifth annual Kindness Day. In 2019, we saw record-breaking numbers:

Second Harvest: 3,888 pounds of food and $1,430 in cash that served more than 6,000 additional meals for families in need. NOTE: Second Harvest is asking for financial donations this year, since they don’t want to contribute to food shortages due to the high demand grocery stores have seen during the pandemic.

Toys for Tots: 78 bikes, 12 collection boxes filled with toys, $2,800 in cash for more toys and bike helmets. NOTE: Toys for Tots is asking for fewer bikes this year, since it’s challenging to transport them.

Foundation for Leon County Schools: In addition to the backpacks, notebooks and calculators, the foundation received $1,149 for more school supplies for LCS. NOTE: The Foundation for Leon County Schools is specifically asking for backpack donations this year, since many students are now using expensive Chromebooks for the majority of their schoolwork.



Leading up to Kindness Day 2020, WCTV spoke to leaders from each organization about what would best fulfill their mission. You can watch our interview with Tallahassee Toys for Tots coordinator Marc Dickieson at the top of the page.

Below, you’ll find our interview with the executive director of the Foundation for Leon County Schools, Eric Clark. Following our 4 p.m. interview Wednesday with Second Harvest of the Big Bend’s leader, we will post it here.

If you are unable to make it in person to drop off a donation, you can still make donations online.

