Leon County looks to utilize $11 million of state CARES Act dollars for existing programs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Commissioners could allocate another $11 million of state dollars into its existing CARES Act funding.

According to the agenda item, staff says it may be enough to fund all of the remaining applicants who have not received funding after the initial programs were exhausted; they are still reviewing the remaining applications.

Leon County’s CARES program had a total of $51.2 million; about $22 million went directly into the hands of local residents.

The County’s Individual Assistance Program helped more than 2,600 households, with $6.4 million as of November 20. The Small Business Assistance grants went to 619 small businesses with a total of $11.8 million as of November 20. About 150 local non-profits received a total of $2.1 million as of November 20.

Friday, November 20 was the date the County stopped accepting applications; staff is still reviewing applications received up until that date, which likely will exhaust the remaining funds.

“There still are pending applications who could use individual assistance and there still are applications who could use small business assistance. So obviously the need in our community is great,” explained Mathieu Cavell, the Assistant to the County Administrator. “Putting forward $22 million has provided assistance, but there still is need in the community in both of those categories.”

However, $11 million from the Florida Housing Finance Corporations could ensure all of the applications received would get funding, and may be enough to reopen the portal.

County Commissioners will decide how to allocate the $11 million, as well as the remaining $4 million, at next Tuesday’s meeting.

Staff recommends using $4.4 million for Individual Assistance and $6.6 million for Small Business Assistance from the state funds.

For the remaining $4 million of the original funds, staff recommends the following breakdown:

Florida Department of Health Leon County: $2.011 million

Federally Qualified Health Clinics (FQHCs): $715,000

Homelessness Support: $1,330,000

Mental Health: $102,000

Food Insecurity: $60,000

Childcare Support: $40,000

County Commission Chair Rick Minor says he’s on board.

“The proposal basically talks about 1.3 million going to homelessness support, which I think is a great idea. And the remainder goes to healthcare support for COVID related matters, mental health, and child support,” said Chairman Minor.

Parts of the original funding also went to public health initiatives, increasing the County’s capacity for testing and contact tracing. It also helped feed the hungry with Second Harvest, bringing in more than 40 truckloads of food.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.