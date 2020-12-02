Advertisement

Local COVID-19 testing locations

Covid-19 testing locations
Covid-19 testing locations(WCTV)
By Ryan Kaufman
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Below is a list of local COVID-19 testing locations for each of our local counties.

FLORIDA:

Franklin:

  • Florida Department of Health Franklin County:
    • Location: 139 12th Street, Apalachicola, FL 32320.
    • Phone: 850-653-1525, Press 8
  • Franklin County Health Department-Carrabelle
    • Location: 106 NE 5th St., Carrabelle, FL 32322
    • Phone: 850-227-1276

Gadsden:

  • Capital Regional Medical Center - Gadsden Campus
    • Location: 23186 Blue Star Highway, Quincy, FL 32351
    • Phone: (850) 875-6000
  • CVS (Pre-registration needed)
    • Location: 1208 West Jefferson, Quincy, FL 32351
    • Phone: (850) 875-3021

Hamilton:

  • Baya Health Mart Pharmacy East
    • Location: 780 SE Baya Drive, Lake City, FL 32025
    • Phone: 386-755-6677
  • CVS COVID-19 Testing Site
    • Location: 2233 US Highway 90 West, Lake City, FL 32055
    • Phone: 386-752-8090
  • CVS COVID-19 Testing Site
    • Location: 283 SW Baya Drive, Lake City, FL 32025
    • Phone: 386-755-2270
  • Florida Department of Health in Hamilton County
    • Location: 209 SE Central Avenue, Jasper, FL 32052
    • Phone: 386-792-1414

Jackson:

  • Florida Department of Health in Jackson
    • Location: 4979 Healthy Way, Marianna, FL 32446
    • Phone: 850-526-2412 and press 7 to be connected

Jefferson:

  • Florida Department of Health in Jefferson
    • Location: 1255 West Washington Street, Monticello, FL 32344
    • Phone: 850-427-4028

Lafayette:

  • Department of Health Lafayette
    • Location: 140 SW Virginia Circle, Mayo, FL 32066
    • Phone: (386) 294-1321

Leon:

  • FAMU Bragg Memorial Tallahassee
  • Multiple CVS locations in Tallahassee

Madison:

  • Florida Department of Health in Madison
    • Location: 218 SW Third Ave., Madison, FL 32340
    • Phone: (850) 973-5000

Suwannee:

  • Suwannee Coliseum
    • Location: 1302 11th Street, Live Oak, FL 32064
  • CVS
    • Location 1: 283 SW Baya Drive, Lake City, FL 32025
      • Phone: (386) 755-2770
    • Location 2: 2233 US Highway 90 West, Lake City, FL 32055
      • Phone: (386) 752-8090

Taylor:

  • Florida Department of Health in Taylor County
    • Location: 1215 N Peacock Avenue, Perry, FL 32347
    • Phone: 850-584-5087

Wakulla:

  • CVS: Crawfordville Hwy Covid -19 Testing Site
    • Location: 2668 Crawfordville Hwy, Crawfordville, FL 32327
    • Phone: (850) 926-3541

Georgia:

Baker:

  • Baker County Health Department
    • Location: 100 Sunset Blvd, Newton, GA 39870
    • Phone: (229) 734-5226

Brooks:

  • Brooks County Health Department
    • Location: 500 East Courtland, Quitman, GA 31643
    • Phone: 229-263-7585
    • Hours: Tuesday 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Clinch:

  • Clinch County Health Department
    • Location: 285 Sweat Street, Homerville, GA 31634
    • Phone: (855) 473-4374
    • Hours: Tuesday 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Cook:

  • Cook County Health Department
    • Location: 204 North Parrish Avenue, Adel, GA 31620
    • Phone: 229-896-3030
    • Hours: Monday & Tuesday 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Colquitt:

  • Colquitt County Health Department
    • Location: 214 West Central Avenue, Moultrie, GA 31768
    • Phone: (229) 589-8464

Decatur:

  • Decatur County Health Department
    • Location: 928 West Street, Bainbridge, GA 39819
    • Phone: (229) 248-3055

Echols:

  • Echols County Health Department
    • Location: 149 Highway 94 East, Statenville, GA 31648
    • Phone: 229-559-5103
    • Hours: Wednesday 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Grady:

  • Grady County Health Department
    • Location: 1030 Fourth Street, SE, Cairo, GA 39828
    • Phone: (229) 377-2992

Lanier:

  • Lanier County Health Department
    • Location: 53 West Murrell Street, Lakeland, GA 31635
    • Phone: 229-482-3294
    • Hours: Monday 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Lowndes:

  • Lowndes County Health Department
    • Location: 206 S. Patterson St., Valdosta, GA
    • Phone: 229-333-5290
    • Hours: Monday – Friday 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Miller:

  • Miller County Health Department
    • Location: 250 W Pine St, Colquitt, GA 39837
    • Phone: (229) 758-3344

Mitchell:

  • Mitchell County Health Department
    • Location: 88 West Oakland Avenue, Camilla, GA 31730
    • Phone: (229) 355-3081

Seminole:

  • Seminole County Health Department
    • Location: 904 North Wiley Avenue, Donalsonville, GA 31745
    • Phone: (229) 495-6590

Thomas:

  • County Health Department
    • Location: 484 Smith Avenue, Thomasville, GA 31792
    • Phone: (229) 226-4241
