Below is a list of local COVID-19 testing locations for each of our local counties.

FLORIDA:

Franklin:

Florida Department of Health Franklin County: Location: 139 12th Street, Apalachicola, FL 32320. Phone: 850-653-1525, Press 8

Franklin County Health Department-Carrabelle Location: 106 NE 5th St., Carrabelle, FL 32322 Phone: 850-227-1276



Gadsden:

Capital Regional Medical Center - Gadsden Campus Location: 23186 Blue Star Highway, Quincy, FL 32351 Phone: (850) 875-6000

CVS (Pre-registration needed) Location: 1208 West Jefferson, Quincy, FL 32351 Phone: (850) 875-3021



Hamilton:

Baya Health Mart Pharmacy East Location: 780 SE Baya Drive, Lake City, FL 32025 Phone: 386-755-6677

CVS COVID-19 Testing Site Location: 2233 US Highway 90 West, Lake City, FL 32055 Phone: 386-752-8090

CVS COVID-19 Testing Site Location: 283 SW Baya Drive, Lake City, FL 32025 Phone: 386-755-2270

Florida Department of Health in Hamilton County Location: 209 SE Central Avenue, Jasper, FL 32052 Phone: 386-792-1414



Jackson:

Florida Department of Health in Jackson Location: 4979 Healthy Way, Marianna, FL 32446 Phone: 850-526-2412 and press 7 to be connected



Jefferson:

Florida Department of Health in Jefferson Location: 1255 West Washington Street, Monticello, FL 32344 Phone: 850-427-4028



Lafayette:

Department of Health Lafayette Location: 140 SW Virginia Circle, Mayo, FL 32066 Phone: (386) 294-1321



Leon:

FAMU Bragg Memorial Tallahassee Location: 1500 Wahnish Way, Tallahassee, FL 32310 Website: www.curative.com

Multiple CVS locations in Tallahassee More information: CLICK HERE



Madison:

Florida Department of Health in Madison Location: 218 SW Third Ave., Madison, FL 32340 Phone: (850) 973-5000



Suwannee:

Suwannee Coliseum Location: 1302 11th Street, Live Oak, FL 32064

CVS Location 1: 283 SW Baya Drive, Lake City, FL 32025 Phone: (386) 755-2770 Location 2: 2233 US Highway 90 West, Lake City, FL 32055 Phone: (386) 752-8090



Taylor:

Florida Department of Health in Taylor County Location: 1215 N Peacock Avenue, Perry, FL 32347 Phone: 850-584-5087



Wakulla:

CVS: Crawfordville Hwy Covid -19 Testing Site Location: 2668 Crawfordville Hwy, Crawfordville, FL 32327 Phone: (850) 926-3541



Georgia:

Baker:

Baker County Health Department Location: 100 Sunset Blvd, Newton, GA 39870 Phone: (229) 734-5226



Brooks:

Brooks County Health Department Location: 500 East Courtland, Quitman, GA 31643 Phone: 229-263-7585 Hours: Tuesday 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.



Clinch:

Clinch County Health Department Location: 285 Sweat Street, Homerville, GA 31634 Phone: (855) 473-4374 Hours: Tuesday 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.



Cook:

Cook County Health Department Location: 204 North Parrish Avenue, Adel, GA 31620 Phone: 229-896-3030 Hours: Monday & Tuesday 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.



Colquitt:

Colquitt County Health Department Location: 214 West Central Avenue, Moultrie, GA 31768 Phone: (229) 589-8464



Decatur:

Decatur County Health Department Location: 928 West Street, Bainbridge, GA 39819 Phone: (229) 248-3055



Echols:

Echols County Health Department Location: 149 Highway 94 East, Statenville, GA 31648 Phone: 229-559-5103 Hours: Wednesday 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.



Grady:

Grady County Health Department Location: 1030 Fourth Street, SE, Cairo, GA 39828 Phone: (229) 377-2992



Lanier:

Lanier County Health Department Location: 53 West Murrell Street, Lakeland, GA 31635 Phone: 229-482-3294 Hours: Monday 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.



Lowndes:

Lowndes County Health Department Location: 206 S. Patterson St., Valdosta, GA Phone: 229-333-5290 Hours: Monday – Friday 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.



Miller:

Miller County Health Department Location: 250 W Pine St, Colquitt, GA 39837 Phone: (229) 758-3344



Mitchell:

Mitchell County Health Department Location: 88 West Oakland Avenue, Camilla, GA 31730 Phone: (229) 355-3081



Seminole:

Seminole County Health Department Location: 904 North Wiley Avenue, Donalsonville, GA 31745 Phone: (229) 495-6590



Thomas:

County Health Department Location: 484 Smith Avenue, Thomasville, GA 31792 Phone: (229) 226-4241



