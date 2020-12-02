Local COVID-19 testing locations
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Below is a list of local COVID-19 testing locations for each of our local counties.
FLORIDA:
Franklin:
- Florida Department of Health Franklin County:
- Location: 139 12th Street, Apalachicola, FL 32320.
- Phone: 850-653-1525, Press 8
- Franklin County Health Department-Carrabelle
- Location: 106 NE 5th St., Carrabelle, FL 32322
- Phone: 850-227-1276
Gadsden:
- Capital Regional Medical Center - Gadsden Campus
- Location: 23186 Blue Star Highway, Quincy, FL 32351
- Phone: (850) 875-6000
- CVS (Pre-registration needed)
- Location: 1208 West Jefferson, Quincy, FL 32351
- Phone: (850) 875-3021
Hamilton:
- Baya Health Mart Pharmacy East
- Location: 780 SE Baya Drive, Lake City, FL 32025
- Phone: 386-755-6677
- CVS COVID-19 Testing Site
- Location: 2233 US Highway 90 West, Lake City, FL 32055
- Phone: 386-752-8090
- CVS COVID-19 Testing Site
- Location: 283 SW Baya Drive, Lake City, FL 32025
- Phone: 386-755-2270
- Florida Department of Health in Hamilton County
- Location: 209 SE Central Avenue, Jasper, FL 32052
- Phone: 386-792-1414
Jackson:
- Florida Department of Health in Jackson
- Location: 4979 Healthy Way, Marianna, FL 32446
- Phone: 850-526-2412 and press 7 to be connected
Jefferson:
- Florida Department of Health in Jefferson
- Location: 1255 West Washington Street, Monticello, FL 32344
- Phone: 850-427-4028
Lafayette:
- Department of Health Lafayette
- Location: 140 SW Virginia Circle, Mayo, FL 32066
- Phone: (386) 294-1321
Leon:
- FAMU Bragg Memorial Tallahassee
- Location: 1500 Wahnish Way, Tallahassee, FL 32310
- Website: www.curative.com
- Multiple CVS locations in Tallahassee
- More information: CLICK HERE
Madison:
- Florida Department of Health in Madison
- Location: 218 SW Third Ave., Madison, FL 32340
- Phone: (850) 973-5000
Suwannee:
- Suwannee Coliseum
- Location: 1302 11th Street, Live Oak, FL 32064
- CVS
- Location 1: 283 SW Baya Drive, Lake City, FL 32025
- Phone: (386) 755-2770
- Location 2: 2233 US Highway 90 West, Lake City, FL 32055
- Phone: (386) 752-8090
Taylor:
- Florida Department of Health in Taylor County
- Location: 1215 N Peacock Avenue, Perry, FL 32347
- Phone: 850-584-5087
Wakulla:
- CVS: Crawfordville Hwy Covid -19 Testing Site
- Location: 2668 Crawfordville Hwy, Crawfordville, FL 32327
- Phone: (850) 926-3541
Georgia:
Baker:
- Baker County Health Department
- Location: 100 Sunset Blvd, Newton, GA 39870
- Phone: (229) 734-5226
Brooks:
- Brooks County Health Department
- Location: 500 East Courtland, Quitman, GA 31643
- Phone: 229-263-7585
- Hours: Tuesday 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Clinch:
- Clinch County Health Department
- Location: 285 Sweat Street, Homerville, GA 31634
- Phone: (855) 473-4374
- Hours: Tuesday 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Cook:
- Cook County Health Department
- Location: 204 North Parrish Avenue, Adel, GA 31620
- Phone: 229-896-3030
- Hours: Monday & Tuesday 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Colquitt:
- Colquitt County Health Department
- Location: 214 West Central Avenue, Moultrie, GA 31768
- Phone: (229) 589-8464
Decatur:
- Decatur County Health Department
- Location: 928 West Street, Bainbridge, GA 39819
- Phone: (229) 248-3055
Echols:
- Echols County Health Department
- Location: 149 Highway 94 East, Statenville, GA 31648
- Phone: 229-559-5103
- Hours: Wednesday 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Grady:
- Grady County Health Department
- Location: 1030 Fourth Street, SE, Cairo, GA 39828
- Phone: (229) 377-2992
Lanier:
- Lanier County Health Department
- Location: 53 West Murrell Street, Lakeland, GA 31635
- Phone: 229-482-3294
- Hours: Monday 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Lowndes:
- Lowndes County Health Department
- Location: 206 S. Patterson St., Valdosta, GA
- Phone: 229-333-5290
- Hours: Monday – Friday 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Miller:
- Miller County Health Department
- Location: 250 W Pine St, Colquitt, GA 39837
- Phone: (229) 758-3344
Mitchell:
- Mitchell County Health Department
- Location: 88 West Oakland Avenue, Camilla, GA 31730
- Phone: (229) 355-3081
Seminole:
- Seminole County Health Department
- Location: 904 North Wiley Avenue, Donalsonville, GA 31745
- Phone: (229) 495-6590
Thomas:
- County Health Department
- Location: 484 Smith Avenue, Thomasville, GA 31792
- Phone: (229) 226-4241