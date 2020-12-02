Lucky Goat Coffee named Senate Small Business of the Week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Locally-owned coffee shop, Lucky Goat Coffee Company, has been named the Senate Small Business of the Week by the U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship.

Lucky Goat was recognized for supporting its workers through the pandemic by using a Paycheck Protection Loan.

“Like many Florida small businesses, Lucky Goat Coffee experienced a drop in revenue and closed its stores due to the pandemic and the coronavirus crisis,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), who is the committee’s chairman, said.

TODAY: Chairman Rubio names Lucky Goat Coffee Company of Tallahassee #Florida as the Senate Small Business of the Week. @LuckyGoatCoffee kept 57 workers paid during the pandemic through their #PPP loan. #PPPworks #TooSmalltoFail pic.twitter.com/iyIyiTmQs5 — Senate Small Biz (@SmallBizCmte) December 2, 2020

The coffee shop applied for and received a PPP loan that Sen. Rubio was “proud to be the author of.”

“As a result, they were able to keep 57 of their workers paid,” he explained.

Lucky Goat Coffee, founded in 2010 by Ben Pautsch, was named one of the fastest-growing companies owned by Florida State University alumni in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

“So congratulations to the entire team at Lucky Goat Coffee Company for being named the Senate Small Business of the Week!” Sen. Rubio said.

