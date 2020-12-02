Advertisement

Man arrested in 2002 Turner County triple homicide

Prosecutors said Jason Michael Walker was arrested Wednesday morning after a Turner County...
Prosecutors said Jason Michael Walker was arrested Wednesday morning after a Turner County grand jury indicted him Tuesday.(WCTV)
By WALB News 10
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
REBECCA, Ga. (WALB) - Court documents show a suspect in the deaths of the Wideman family in 2002 has been indicted, more than 18 years after they were killed in Rebecca.

Prosecutors said Jason Michael Walker was arrested Wednesday morning after a Turner County grand jury indicted him Tuesday.

He was indicted on three counts of felony murder, three counts of malice murder, four counts of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated assault (family violence), one count of feticide and two counts of arson.

All six murder counts stem from the deaths of Tommy Joe, Deborah and Melissa Wideman. The feticide count is for the death of Melissa’s unborn baby. Walker was determined to be the unborn child’s father, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to give an update in the case.

