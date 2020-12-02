Advertisement

Mike’s Wednesday Evening Forecast: December 2, 2020

By Mike McCall
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a widespread freeze Wednesday morning with lots of frost, we had a mostly sunny and cool afternoon in the 50s to around 60. Wednesday night will be clear to partly cloudy and not quite as cold, but still a good chance of scattered frost over normally colder inland areas and lows in the mid-30s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and comfortable, with highs in the mid-60s. An approaching cold front will bring scattered showers and the chance for a few thunderstorms on Friday, with morning lows in the low-to-mid-60s.

This system is weaker than the last one, so no severe threat is expected; the showers will quickly depart early Saturday morning, then it will be mostly sunny and coll Saturday afternoon, with highs in the low-60s.

Clouds return on Sunday, but jus a slight chance for some stray sprinkles, with morning lows in the upper-40s, then highs in the low-60s.

Sunshine and cool, dry conditions return Monday into Wednesday of next week, with lows in the upper-30s to low-40s and highs in the low-to-mid-60s.

